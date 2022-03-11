Russo-Ukrainian War: A United Melbourne Couple With Their Surrogate Baby In War-torn Ukraine

An Australian couple finally got to meet their surrogate baby after she was born prematurely in war-torn Ukraine.

Chefs Jessica Van Nooten and Kevin Middleton, from Melbourne, were joined by their baby Alba, who was born 10 weeks early on February 22 in Odessa in southern Ukraine, just two days before Russia invaded.

The couple had undergone 15 failed rounds of IVF over a seven-year period and one miscarriage before they decided to get help from a surrogacy agency in Ukraine.

Upon hearing the news of her baby’s birth, they immediately booked flights to be with her.

Ms. Van Nooten and her husband, Mr. Middleton, had their flight to Ukraine from Dubai canceled and they were forced to travel via Poland.

But the sudden conflict with Russia stopped his plans.

They booked a last minute trip to Poland and managed to get to Moldova, which is about a three hour drive from where little Alba is in Odessa.

Heartwarming photos of the couple show them stroking Alba’s head as she remains under care in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Meeting her was the best day of their lives and they are enjoying every precious moment with Alba,” close friends of the couple said.

“She has a long road ahead of her, so please continue to keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.”

The couple’s next step is to wait until Alba is in stable enough condition to leave Ukraine.

Last week, an Instagram page set up by friends to update followers on Alba’s condition announced that she had suffered a hemorrhage in her brain and lungs.

Little Alba remains in care in the neonatal intensive care unit, but her parents can see her now.

“We were told it was a small bleed and doctors are monitoring it closely,” they said.

“While this was not the update we were hoping for, these types of complications are not uncommon for babies born in the gestation.”

Since Alba was born so prematurely, she will need NICU care for several more weeks.

Ms Van Nooten and Mr Middleton will now work to get their daughter transferred to another hospital in a neighboring country.

Ms Van Nooten had sent her embryos abroad in May 2021 before the surrogate mother became pregnant in September.

Alba (pictured) is hooked up to machines in Odessa, southern Ukraine. A charity page has been set up to raise money to bring her home to Australia safely.

Australians had been warned not to enter Ukraine before the couple arrived due to rising tensions with Russia.

Daily Mail Australia understands that Alba hospital staff had posted medical posters on the ceiling of the neonatal intensive care ward, hoping that this would be enough to deter Russian soldiers from dropping bombs on medical facilities.

A fundraiser established to help raise the money to bring the family home safely has raised more than $60,000.

Commercial surrogacy is illegal in Australia. In NSW, Queensland and the ACT, it is illegal for parents to pay for a surrogate mother abroad.

Surrogacy abroad is legal in Victoria.

Russia has been targeting the strategic city of Mykolaiv, near the southern port of Odessa.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Russian troops were planning an attack on the city and said any assault on Odessa would be a “historical crime.”