Rust, Baldwin case, the gun control officer breaks the silence: “Manufacturers’ fault”

A week after the tragic fate that caused the death of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, due to a loaded pistol used by Alec Baldwin, spoke for the first time Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the gunwoman on the set of the film who denied any responsibility.

Through a statement released by his lawyers, Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, Gutierrez-Reed denied knowing about the loaded gun that killed Hutchins on the set of Rust, placing the blame for unsafe conditions on set during filming directly to the producers. In the statement, Gutierrez-Reed declares herself devastated by the incident and wanted to express her most sincere condolences to Hutchins’ family and friends, whom she defined “a woman who inspired her in a movie she couldn’t wait to make“The release also talks about some false statements made to the press and media that have spread an untrue image of Gutierrez-Reed.

These statements could refer to the words of Nicolas Cage about Gutierrez-Reed, who he had complained about his behavior on another set, that of the western The Old Way. As reported by The Wrap, in fact, Nicolas Cage himself would have had an altercation with Reed, guilty of having unloaded a gun near the cast and crew without any warning.

From the interviews collected by The Wrap, it seems that this would have happened twice in three days, at which time Nicolas Cage would have left the set in a rage and after shouting: “You gotta fucking warn, you just blew my fucking eardrums!“. Stu Brumbaugh, The Old Way crew member who spoke to The Wrap, also added:”I advised the assistant director to replace her, after what happened with Nicolas. The pace of filming was too fast for her, she was a rookie“.

Recently, Alec Baldwin’s daughter also spoke about the incident.

