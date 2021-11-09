Rust: Crew member risks having his arm amputated from a spider bite on set

Another member of Rust’s crew ended up in the hospital, due to a spider bite that almost led to the amputation of his arm.

After the fatal accident last month on the set of the western movie Rust, with Alec Baldwin, another member of the crew was hospitalized and is in danger ofamputation of an arm, this time due to a spider who bit him on set.

According to the GoFundMe page, the world’s # 1 crowdfunding platform, Jason Miller, one of the lighting operators on the set of Rust, would end up in the hospital after being bitten by a spider. It seems that at this moment, the doctors are trying everything in order not to make him lose his arm, as the family explains:

“Within days he had severe symptoms including arm necrosis and sepsis. He was hospitalized and had several surgeries. Doctors do their best to stop the infection and try to save his arm from amputation.”.

GoFundMe’s campaign is aimed at helping this man in the event that he should lose an arm, which would completely disrupt his life and that of his family:

Nicolas Cage wanted to get Rust’s weapons officer fired two months before Halyna Hutchins’ death

“If in the worst circumstances he loses his arm, this is a life-changing event and will be devastating for Jason and his family. For anyone who can support and make contributions to help Jason get through this painful and challenging time, it would be incredibly useful and much appreciated. “

Meanwhile, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the murder of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography killed on the set of Rust by a gunshot, shot by the protagonist Alec Baldwin. The actor is collaborating every day with the investigation, to allow justice to be done to the woman’s family.