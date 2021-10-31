Sports

Rusty Arthur, slow Rabiot. Dybala and McKennie are saved

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 3 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

Warm up his gloves in the 7th minute on Lazovic, then Simeone pierces him with a brace. Innocent.

DANILO 5.5

He risks getting expelled because he sends the referee to that country when he is cautioned. McKennie needs the assist: it’s the only flicker.

BONUCCI 5

He should have rested, given Rugani’s unavailability, he replies present, but concedes too much.

CHIELLINI 5

Loading...
Advertisements

Badly wrong easy controls: she is the photographer of Juve’s state of total confusion. He can’t even play the role of leader and motivator.

ALEX SANDRO 5.5

Impalpable, it does not push and does not defend. Only a conclusion on the outside of the door, very little. Pellegrini (37 ‘st) ng.

Juve defeated in Verona: irony is rampant on social media

Look at the gallery

Juve defeated in Verona: irony is rampant on social media

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Serie A and B, Champions league and Europa League

July 16, 2021

Roma-Montecatini, Mourinho’s first test. Zaniolo, goals and captain’s armband

July 15, 2021

“With Juric I was clear. At the end of the year we will evaluate”

1 min ago

The strange case of Pobega: Milan can risk a Locatelli-Pessina bis. For 12 million

July 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button