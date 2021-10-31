Rusty Arthur, slow Rabiot. Dybala and McKennie are saved

Warm up his gloves in the 7th minute on Lazovic, then Simeone pierces him with a brace. Innocent.

DANILO 5.5

He risks getting expelled because he sends the referee to that country when he is cautioned. McKennie needs the assist: it’s the only flicker.

BONUCCI 5

He should have rested, given Rugani’s unavailability, he replies present, but concedes too much.

CHIELLINI 5

Badly wrong easy controls: she is the photographer of Juve’s state of total confusion. He can’t even play the role of leader and motivator.

ALEX SANDRO 5.5

Impalpable, it does not push and does not defend. Only a conclusion on the outside of the door, very little. Pellegrini (37 ‘st) ng.