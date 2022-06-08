“Ruthless, he sold it to a Russian” – Libero Quotidiano





Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie increasingly at loggerheads. The actor would have called his ex-wife “vengeful” and “ruthless”, accusing her of selling her half of the French winery Miraval to a Russian oligarch with “poisonous intentions” and “trade tactics designed” to “inflict harm on him.” The actress – as reported by the Daily Mail – would have completed the deal with a company managed by Yuri Shefler, owner of the Russian vodka Stolichnaya. According to Pitt’s lawyers, the oligarch’s intention now is to take control of the entire multimillion-dollar company.





The lawyers of the actor, among other things, argue that behind the sale of Angelina there is one real revenge after the judge’s decision to grant Pitt provisional joint custody of the children. A sort of spite, in short. The estate in the center of discord is a chateau in the south of France, where the couple married in 2014. Over time, under the guidance of Pitt, it has become one of the most respected rosé wine producers in the world.



“In violation of the agreement between the parties, Jolie tried to force Pitt to collaborate with a stranger, and worse still, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions,” read the documents filed by the actor’s lawyers, according to which this sale violates the deal the couple originally made. “Pitt and Jolie bought the castle as a house to share with their children and the vineyard as a family business. They agreed they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval. without the consent of the other “.



