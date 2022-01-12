RVC: the Extraordinary Prohibition of Bishop Cirulli, and the Eucharist in Fatima. : STILUM CURIAE





January 12, 2022



Published by Marco Tosatti

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Romana Vulneratus Curia (RVC) sends us this very beautiful first-person reflection and testimony. Enjoy your reading and meditation.

Dear Tosatti, I am attaching the latest incredible clerical find of this Apulian bishop-doctor Cirulli, who invites the no-vax priests to refrain from granting communion in the mouth. But it is the SI-Vax that give it in hand.

On January 4, Stilum Curiae published a testimony of mine from Fatima in which I lamented the fact that at the year-end mass in the Shrine, the celebrant bishop (of Leiria) had announced that Holy Communion would be given only in the hand and invited not to insist on wanting it in your mouth. In front of me, the priest refused to even put it in the mouth of an elderly woman in a wheelchair. The bishop of Leiria himself had declared in an interview that for health reasons (and he is a doctor) Communion in the mouth would not be given. Returning from Fatima, on 7 January, I stopped in San Remo, I went to mass at 6 pm at the central Capuchin church in via Cavallotti. The celebrant refused to give me communion in my mouth, even though I was the last in line and there were very few present at a weekday mass.

Through Stilum Curiae I would make an appeal to the Bishop of San Remo-Ventimiglia, Monsignor Antonio SUETTA, who stood out for his faith and courage against the Zan law, to make his priests reflect on communion in the mouth, much more “hygienic” than that date in hand.

In referring to the experience of Fatima I had omitted a fact, which now, after SanRemo and Puglia, I would like to propose to you.

Many sisters from various Portuguese women’s orders attended the Mass mentioned in Fatima. At the distribution of the Eucharist I attended a memorable “lesson” given by a nun, very young and with an elegant appearance and bearing. Received communion in the hand of the priest, in front of him he put it in his mouth, then trying to do it with the maximum reserve, he licked with his tongue, several times, the palm of his hand, where he had received the Sacred Body of Christ, until she was sure that no particles could have remained on the hand.

Dear Tosatti, the memory of this little nun and her act of faith and love not only moved me, but strengthened my conviction on the value of communion in the mouth. Moreover, I cannot ignore it, stubbornly certain that it is a sacrilege to take it in hand. In the Holy Host there is really and substantially Our Lord Jesus Christ, alive, in His Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity. Pope Paul VI in the MemorialeDomini (1969) warned of the danger of taking the Eucharist in hand, danger of abuse and profanation. But the Protestants, so influential in Rome in recent years, want it.

One hundred years ago, in 1916, an angel, the Angel of Portugal appeared three times to the three little shepherds of Fatima Lucia, Francesco and Jacinta. Showing himself with the chalice and the holy Host, he taught the three children these two prayers: “My God, I believe, adore, hope and love you, I ask forgiveness for those who do not believe, do not adore, do not hope, and do not love you” And “Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit: I adore you deeply and offer you the most precious Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ, present in all the tabernacles of the earth, in reparation for the outrages, sacrileges and indifferences from which He himself is offended. And for the infinite merits of his Most Sacred Heart and of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I ask you for the conversion of poor sinners.“. These prayers contain the heart of the Eucharistic devotion that every Catholic should have.

This is the link to the article RVC talks about above.

