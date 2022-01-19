RX 6500 XT: AMD reneges on claims that 4GB of VRAM is insufficient for gaming. Reality nails it

It’s been two years since AMD stated in a post on the blog titled “Game Beyond 4GB“that the video cards with 4 GB of memory they were unable to handle modern video game graphics with good Full HD settings. Well, Radeon RX 6500 XT released today and guess what? It integrates 4 GB of memory. As you can read in our review, AMD was right.

The release of the Radeon RX 6500 XT an obvious contradiction to those words, so much so that AMD ran for cover removing the “awkward” post from your blog as first reported by Kitguru (but we talked about it too).

The article was signed by Adit Bhutani, at the time Product Marketing Specialist (Radeon + Gaming) and today Product Marketing Engineer, and was used to push the newcomer of the time, the RX 5500 XT which came out with both 4 GB of memory , but also with 8 GB.

Bhutani wrote that having little graphics memory available, even in Full HD, led to being faced with error messages and warnings of reaching the limits of VRAM, as well as returning lower performance and artifacts during gameplay. what we also found ourselves in front of during the tests of the new video card, moreover with the PCIe 3.0 vs 4.0 theme to make the situation even more grotesque.

“AMD is a leader in providing gamers with graphics solutions with a high amount of VRAM across the entire product range. Competitive entry level products at a similar price offer up to 4GB of VRAM, which is clearly not enough for gamers. games today, “Bhutani pointed out as he threw a jab on NVIDIA’s GTX 16 series.

The Radeon RX 6500 XT is therefore not only a card to fail across the board, but also an example of inconsistency that AMD has tried to justify in recent weeks by talking about a choice to contain the price and dodge the onslaught of cryptocurrency miners. Noble intentions, certainly, but which cannot erase the fact that a lame product, inadequate for the gaming of 2022 and beyond.

UPDATE

AMD’s blog post is back online after several press articles about “suspicious” removal. However, the topic of debate remains topical.