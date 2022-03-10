Ryan Coogler, director of ‘Black Panther’, was mistaken for a thief

They prepare a sequel to “Black Panther” 0:49

(CNN) — Ryan Coogler was arrested by police in January after being mistaken for a bank robber.

The “Black Panther” director was in Atlanta, trying to withdraw $12,000 from his Bank of America account. The teller received an alert on his account, according to the police report obtained by CNN, because the amount exceeded $10,000. The teller notified his superior that he thought Coogler was trying to rob the bank and 911 was called.

Ryan Coogler had written a note on the back of his retirement slip saying he wanted the money counted discreetly, given the amount, according to the report.

When police arrived, two of Coogler’s colleagues, who had been waiting for him in a vehicle parked outside the bank, were detained and placed in the back of a police car. Coogler was handcuffed while police investigated the call. He was released shortly after his identity was verified, according to the police report.

“This situation should never have occurred. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we moved forward,” Ryan Coogler said in a statement to Variety.

CNN has reached out to Coogler’s representative for comment.

“We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It should never have occurred and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler,” Bank of America said in a statement to CNN.

Ryan Coogler was in Georgia at the time of the incident, working on the production of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to his 2018 blockbuster.

The film will be released in November.