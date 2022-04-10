Ryan García vs. Tagoe: result and summary of the fight

Midtime Editorial

Ryan García began his post-Eddy Reynoso stage in a disturbing way for the lack of power that evidence Emmanuel Tagoea low-quality fighter who lasted until the 12th round despite the fact that the Mexican-American had everything to show off and come out with a solid victory.

Although he won easily, by unanimous decision, Garcia was never able to land a power shot even though his opponent gave him all the facilitiesand the most he aspired to was to take him to the canvas so that the usual count would be carried out.

Since he entered the ring Tagoe was seen to lack ambition and even fearalthough García was unable to take advantage of that situation despite the fact that he always went to the front and that he sought the knockout. His best shipments almost always ended in the guard of the Ghanaian.

It should be remembered that García moved away from Eddy Reynoso, coach of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez at the beginning of February, when he considered that the man from Guadalajara did not give him the attention he needed.

In exchange, he ended up at the hands of Joe Goosen, a famous American coach with whom he seeks to catapult his career and reach stellar planes. Even just a few days ago He pointed out that he felt strong, something he did not show to Tagoe whom he did send to the canvas, but without any withering blow.

In this way, Garcia reaches 22 wins in the same number of fights, of which 18 were by way of knockout and four by way of cards.