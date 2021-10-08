Ryan Goslin – All about him – Biography – Career – Wife – Private life – Curiosity

Ryan Gosling was born in London, Ontario in Canada on November 12, 1980, under the sign of Scorpio. The son of Mormon parents, who divorced when he was only 13, Gosling did not experience much influence from this religious belief, but he grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Still very young his parents decided to remove him from the elementary school he attended, in particular because of the bullies who did not give him respite. His schooling took place solely at home thanks to his mother, a secretary by profession.

At 13, he auditioned to enter the Mickey Mouse Club and was hired as a presenter. She will play this role from 1993 to 1995, along with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake. From there his career in the entertainment world began with small roles in films and TV series.

Loading... Advertisements

For Ryan Gosling La La Land was one of the high points of his career. Interpretation that earned him an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe win for Best Actor. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone make a truly exceptional couple, obviously only on set!

Ryan Gosling – Wives – Children – Private life

As for his private life, the actor has been linked to some of the most famous actresses in the world of cinema: Oscar winner Sandra Bullock, Kat Dennings, Blake Lively, Olivia Wilde and finally Eva Mendes, which Ryan Gosling would have, according to rumors. , secretly married in 2016. The couple, who often share their shots together on Instagram, had two daughters: Esmeralda Amata and Amanda Lee. The couple and their children live between Los Angeles and Toronto.

Ryan Gosling – Curiosity

He has a monster paw tattooed himself on his left forearm, but it looks like a cactus. He has a dog, George, to whom he is very attached. He loves motorcycles and collects them. He can play guitar and has a band called Dead Man’s Bones. On the set of Pages of Our Lives, in which he co-starred with then-girlfriend Rachel McAdams, he allegedly asked (but didn’t get her) for a stunt double for the actress to play the intimate scenes.