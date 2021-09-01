Ryan Gosling: 10 things you don’t know about the actor







Ryan Gosling he is one of the most brilliant actors of recent years and of his generation. An actor since he was a child, he has always demonstrated his acting skills to the world as well as those of a singer and dancer.

His was a long apprenticeship studded with important titles, managing to conquer a large slice of the public with his talents and to remain in the collective imagination with his roles.

Here, then, are ten things to know about Ryan Gosling.

Ryan Gosling film

1. Ryan Gosling: movies and career. After appearing in the program Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 to 1995, Gosling’s career immediately kicked off with series Are you afraid of the dark? (1995), Little shivers (1996), Breaker High (1997-1998) and Young Hercules (1998-1999). Later, the actor turned to film, debuting in My friend Frankenstein in 1997 and continuing with Formula for a crime (2002), The pages of our life (2004), The Thomas Crawford case (2007), Blue Valentine (2010) and Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011). His career then continued with films Drive (2011), The Ides of March (2011), Like a thunder (2012), Only God forgives (2013) and The big bet (2015). Among the latest works, there are The Nice Guys (2016), La La Land (2016), Song to Song (2017), Blade Runner 2049 (2017) and First Man – The first man (2018). In 2019 he voiced Blue Penguin in the tv movie My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres. In 2022 he will play Court Gentry in the announced The Gray Man, the new film by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo.

2. Not only an actor, but also a screenwriter, director and producer. Over the course of his career, Ryan Gosling has not limited himself to just the role of actor, but has also taken on the role of screenwriter and director for his project titled Lost River (2014). In addition to producing this film, the actor also participated in the production of Blue Valentine, ReGeneration (2010), Solo Dio persona and White Shadow (2013).

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

3. They starred in three films. There are couples of actors who, although not engaged, have such an alchemy that it becomes explosive on the big screen. This is what happens when Emma Stone and Ryan Goslilng appear in theaters and it happened in all three films they collaborated on: Crazy, Stupid, Love, Gangster Squad And La La Land.

4. Theirs is a true friendship. There is not only a splendid relationship between the two on screen, but also in real life. In fact, the two actors are many friends, so much so that they admit that each could not live without the other.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

5. Galeotto was the set of Come un tuono. Ryan Gosling ed Eva Mendes they met on the set of the Derek Cianfrance in 2011, starting dating almost immediately. The two actors are very close, they never married and gave birth to two beautiful girls: Esmeralda Amada, born in 2014, e Amada Lee, born in April 2016.

Esmeralda Amada Gosling

As anticipated Esmeralda Amada Gosling is the first daughter of Ryan Gosling had with the actress Eva Mendes.

6. True love after a few stories. Ryan Gosling’s love life has never been a mystery to gossip magazines. In fact, it is known that from 2002 to 2003 he was engaged to the actor Sandra Bullock, while from 2004 to 2007, and then from 2007 to 2008, he attended the colleague Rachel McAdams. Although he remained on good terms with all of them, with all due respect to Eva Mendes, it is with her that he found true love.

Ryan Gosling: La La Land

7. He learned the music by heart. According to composer Justin Hurwitz, all piano performances in La La Land were first recorded by pianist Randy Kerber during pre-production. Later, Gosling spent two hours a day, six days a week, taking piano lessons, eventually playing all the piano sequences without the use of a double hand or CGI.

8. He loved his Sebastian. In La La Land, Ryan Gosling played the young Sebastian, a musician who would like to live by playing jazz. He said of him “His heroes were born 70 years ago, and nowadays, a great pianist who plays real jazz is bound to work in bars where people don’t even interrupt their conversations to listen to you. […] Sebastian faces the question many creative people face: do I continue to pursue this job that really feeds me or do I have to accept that this is just work and I have to pay the bills? ”.

Ryan Gosling: Like thunder

9. He learned to ride the motorcycle. To bring his character to life in Like a thunder, who is an experienced biker, Ryan Gosling had to learn how to ride the bike. He learned how to do this with the help of Rick Miller, the same person who collaborated on the Batman movies.

10. Gosling suggested Eva Mendes for the role of Romina. It so happened that it was the Canadian actor who tried to convince the director, Derek Cianfrance, to hire Mendes for the role of Romina Gutierrez, because he considered her an undervalued actress, despite herself, and very capable.

Sources: IMDb, Vogue