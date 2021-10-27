Ryan Gosling, 20 times Ken

And then he will take on the role of Ken, the handsome – and perhaps not very sharp – eternal boyfriend of the blonde Barbie: the new cinematic effort of the brave Ryan Gosling will see him engaged in a formidable role for many, or at least for those who have yet to deal with certain preconceptions (the obvious equation “beautiful and stupid” is, alas, also for “him” actors, in Hollywood as in Cinecittà) .

But obviously not for Ryan Blue Eyes Gosling, who over the years, film after film, has also proved to be an intense, refined and multifaceted performer. In addition to – but this is far beyond the obvious – a man endowed with irrepressible sensual charm, capable of knocking out any type of audience.

Ken in 1995. Barbie’s boyfriend was born in the Mattel house in 1961. Photo courtesy of Mattel / Newsmakers. Getty Images

It seems certain, in fact, that he will be the interpreter of La La Land to play the muscular and tufted doll in the film Barbie, produced by Warner Bros, in which the role of the protagonist with long, blond hair and wide eyes will be played by the very enthusiastic (and perfect for the part) Margot Robbie.

Barbie and Ken. Photo Jens-Ulrich Koch / DDP / AFP via Getty Images. Loading... Advertisements JENS-ULRICH KOCH

Just like Barbie, over the years, she has ventured into the professions, roles and roles fashion mood most disparate – from the unforgettable version Peach blossom to the space engineer, with everything that can be imagined between the two stereotypes – even her shadow boyfriend has presented himself, from time to time, in the role of the surfer as well as that of the surgeon, in a tuxedo or in hot pants, demonstrating a certain bold and appreciable versatility.

Ken in 1998. Photo courtesy of Mattel / Newsmakers. Getty Images

Even Gosling himself, on the other hand, faced the red carpet and the photographers’ flashes, always wearing different and original outfits. Demonstrating a ductility perfectly in line with the fashion ambitions of the Mattel doll.

We then had fun digging up some of the actor’s most iconic looks, imagining them as stage costumes from the film in progress, and we discovered that, after all, Ryan of Ken has already played several versions of it.

Here they are all below.