Ryan Gosling: 5 recommended streaming movies to watch on Netflix

Ryan Gosling: The Nice Guy

Canadian Ryan Gosling quickly became a star. He and Justin Timberlake shared the room, when they were the Disney Channel mini stars. At the age of 15 he was already engaged as an actor in some TV series (Are you afraid of the dark? Goosebumps …). And he had never taken a single acting lesson!

Then, at 21, he made himself known as a young and disturbing neo-Nazi dissociated into the disturbing The Believer. It is one of his five films that we recommend. So it was bad and murderous in the (almost) remake of Knot in the throat by Hitchcock.

Or rather in the film Formula for a crime, that Barbet Schroeder has created inspired by the same news story… Alongside Ryan, there is the vintage girlfriend Sandra Bullock.

From “bad” to “human”

In short, still almost a kid he showed he could be ruthless, icy and with an almost devilish smile. Shortly after, however, he gave proof that he could also appear human and sensitive (Stay, Lars and a girl of his own).

The pages of our life, played with girl friend Rachel McAdams, transforms him into the romantic hero of an entire generation. And not just for that legendary kiss for which they will win the 2005 MTV Award…

Up to becoming the absolute protagonist, multifaceted and eclectic in Drive (2011). The Ides of March (2011) by George Clooney. Only God forgives (2013). Blade Runner 2049 (2017). First Man – The first man (2018).

He garnered two Oscar nominations for best protagonist. For Half Nelson (2006) and La La Land (2016). And he won the Golden Globe for his own La La Land.

Unfortunately, the nominations did not turn into victories. Still no Oscar statuette on the showcase, but we bet he will win it sooner or later?

5 movies with Ryan Gosling to watch in streaming: where and why

Difficult to choose 5 titles. Of the magnificent La La Land we recently wrote here. As an “extra” title, visible for free on RaiPlay, we point out the poignant one Song to Song (2017) by Terrence Malick. While the only proof as a director of Gosling, the eccentric Lost River (2014), it didn’t exactly make its mark.

So let’s select his five most emblematic or most interesting works. Or don’t you remember.

Good views with Ryan!

Drive streaming

The cult movie Drive (2011) by Nicolas Winding Refn is now visible on NETFLIX, PRIME VIDEO, CHILI, RAKUTEN TV, ITUNES, GOOGLE PLAY.

Los Angeles. A Hollywood stuntman (Gosling), an expert mechanic, actually earn better like driver during some robberies. The problems begin when he falls in love with Irene (Carey Mulligan), a neighbor who lives with her son Benicio and has a husband in prison (Oscar Isaac) …

One of the best auteur action films in recent cinema. Updated, revised and incorrect version of the masterpiece Driver – The impregnable by Walter Hill.

Ryan Gosling, a great car enthusiast, took an “accelerated” extreme driving course with a professional tutor. However, he did not do the most dangerous scenes in person.

Iconographically he’s perfect like contemporary Steve McQueen. Toothpick hanging from the lips, translucent vest on him and a passion for trouble and engines. Electronic anthology soundtrack.

Fasten your seatbelts…

Like a thunder streaming

Like a thunder (2012) by Derek Cianfrance is streaming on NETFLIX, CHILI, TIMVISION, GOOGLE PLAY, RAKUTEN TV, ITUNES.

Luke (Gosling), a motorcyclist, works as an attraction on the “Wheel of Death” at an amusement park on the outskirts of New York. The ex-girlfriend (Eva Mendes) has just given birth to her son.

Luke is determined to win back the woman and the baby, but to find the money to support his family he decides to rob a bank. An ambitious policeman (Bradley Cooper) sets out on the trail of the neorapinatore …

One year from Drive, Ryan returns to take on the role of a motorized rebel, an outlaw wanted by law enforcement.

An underrated and almost “Springsteenian” film on some loser of the New York suburbs, a disposition for the wrong choices and the foot always on the accelerator. Incidentally, just the Boss, in the soundtrack resonates Dancing in the Dark.

Thanks to this set, in reality, the love between Gosling and Eva Mendes was really born which still lasts today (the couple has two daughters).

“You can’t start a fire without a spark…“.

The Believer streaming

The Believer (2001) by Henry Bean can be seen on FIRST VIDEOS, TIMVISION, MUBI.

New York. Twenty-year-old Daniel Balint (Gosling), a former student of the yeshiva Jewish, she refuses her roots and her faith. Not only that: he becomes a staunch anti-Semite and neo-Nazi fanatic …

Loosely inspired by the true story of Dan Burros, who took part in and then left the American Nazi party, and eventually joined the Ku Klux Klan. When a reporter from the New York Times revealed to him his Jewish roots, the man killed himself.

Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. First work powerful and heartfelt, of fury, fanaticism and restlessness. With a simply amazing Gosling.

First Man streaming

First Man – The first man (2018) by Damien Chazelle is now visible on PRIME VIDEO, CHILI, TIMVISION, RAKUTEN TV, ITUNES, GOOGLE PLAY.

The true, adventurous, incredible story of American astronaut Neil Armstrong. The first man to set foot on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Chazelle is inspired by the biography of Armstrong written by James R. Hansen, for focus on a fragment of real and concrete stars and stripes myth. It does not omit the racial tensions, injustices and unrest of the time. It shows how much danger the astronauts faced (the first rudimentary shuttle they almost look like toy ships…).

Oscar for visual effects, he deserved something more. Gosling has the perfect face of a good American boy (albeit Canadian), he gives his character humanity and truth.

The astronaut’s children have declared that this film is the most faithful portrait to reality that was ever made about father and mother Janet Armstrong (played byexcellent Claire Foy).

The Nice Guys streaming

The Nice Guys (2016) by Shane Black can be seen on PRIME TV, CHILI, RAKUTEN TV, TIMVISION, GOOGLE PLAY, ITUNES, INFINITY.

Los Angeles, 1970s. Holland March (Gosling) and Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) are two private detectives with opposite characters. The first is blond, stylish and thin. The second was rough, fat and quarrelsome. The two will find themselves having to work together, both on the trail of a girl who has mysteriously disappeared …

Enjoyable action comedy of the “punches and laughs” type. The cute tough Gosling-Crowe duo works wonders. The two almost look like a 2.0 variant of Terence Hill and Bud Spencer. Add the vintage touch: perfect!

From the series: “otherwise we get angry” …

