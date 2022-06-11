Ryan Gosling against Chris Evans, in the new advance of ‘The invisible agent’ | Film and Television

Based on the novel series The Gray Man by Mark Greaney Netflix already has its next ‘blockbuster’ about to candy. The platform has chosen the Russo brothers to bring to life a film full of action, as evidenced by the first trailer of the film that puts them face to face Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Weapons, bad milk, some fine irony, mordant dialogues and a lot of action is what awaits us this coming July when the film hits theaters (and later, on the 22nd on the streaming platform). It’s going to be a fast-paced duel in front of the camera… until Ana de Armas gets fed up and takes command.

This new production could be the most ambitious project on the Netflix platform, with a budget of $200 millionwhich aspires to be the starting point of a franchise that competes face to face with other action and espionage sagas such as Bourne, Bond, Jack Reacher…

The feature film has been directed by Anthony and Joe Russso and also written by the latter, in collaboration with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi. While the executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth and Palak Patel.

In addition to Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armasthe cast also has Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard. This will be the first time the Russo brothers have worked with Gosling. A personal decision to confront his old friend Evans after Anthony saw him play a manipulative cop in the recent Broadway production, Lobby Hero.

The Invisible Agent Synopsis

The protagonist is former CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six. Recruited from a federal prison by his later superior, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was a prodigious hit man for the CIA.

But the tables have turned, and now Six is ​​in the crosshairs of Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former Agency colleague who will stop at nothing to take him down no matter how hard he hides. Luckily for Six, agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has her back. And she will need it.