Ryan Gosling, an actor with a unique look

Ryan Gosling he is an actor who has always divided the audience. Appreciated by many for his acting skills and indolent gaze, others are bothered by his slap face and consider him a mediocre one who made it. What is certain is that the actor boasts a great career in continuous growth and collaborations with directors such as Refn, Chazelle And Malick. In its path Gosling also received two nominations as Best Lead Actor ai Oscar. One in 2007 for her performance in the film “Half Nelson”, the other 10 years later for “La la land”.

One of his greatest qualities, in truth, is his blue eyes. Small and tight, they manage to express anger, pain, sadness and impudence at the same time. This versatility allowed him to shine in highly successful films. The first film that gave him fame was “The pages of our life” (2004) of Nick Cassavetes, where he played the romantic Noah. He has since played many different roles, managing to amaze us every time. It was the Nazi Jew in “The believer”, the criminal in “Driver”, the financier in “The big bet”, the alcoholic investigator in “The Nice guy”, the replicant in “Blade runner 2049” and the dreamer musician in “La la land”.

Ryan Gosling’s musical career and “La la land”

Ryan Gosling in “La la land” – Photo credits: Infobae

Ryan Gosling has always been a great lover of music, he studies jazz, pop music, classical music, and loves compositions by Brahms, Philip Glass, and the minimalism of John Adams. Since 2008 he has been playing in an indie music band, i Dead Man’s Bones, formed by him and the theatrical actor Zach Shields. The two released an album bearing the band’s name in 2009 with the label ANTI-records. In truth they said that the first album was born as a film project that combined their common passion for horror. However the project was never realized and the soundtrack was reunited in their first album. The two also toured in Canada and in United States.

Many were amazed by his skills as a musician in “La la land”, and many have been the rumors that have spread. “It honestly makes me smile when they say I ‘learned’ the music for La La Land. – said the actor – I was born a musician before an actor. For this beloved film of ours, lived with joy by the whole crew, I worked with a great piano teacher because I wanted absolute precision in my every move, but music has always been the leitmotif of my life. “. Gosling he then added “I contributed to the soundtracks of some of my films, I composed two reasons for Blue Valentine“.

Private life

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes – Photo Credits: BlockToro

His love stories born on the set

Ryan He calls himself a romantic man, which is why music is necessary for him. In his life he has almost always had love affairs with women he met on set. First with Sandra Bullock met on the set of “Formula for a crime”, then with Rachel McAdams, his colleague on “The pages of our life”. Their love story won the audience, fans of the film, but ended in 2007. In 2011 she met Eva Mendes with whom he married in 2016 and with whom he has two children. There Mendes met the Canadian actor on the set of “Like a thunder” and stated “I didn’t want to have children until I met Ryan Gosling“.

Gosling is a fan of musicals and has said that his favorite titles are “Singin’in the Rain And An American in Paris and the beautiful film by Chazelle, Whiplash, which since its enormous success at the Sundance helped Chazelle to make his dreams come true, and mine, because I loved that movie and from the first time I saw it I wanted to be directed by Damien. I would like to add that I have always liked it Les parapluies de Cherbourg from Jacques Demy And Emma, Damien and I have seen it several times while shooting La La Land. “. The actor is also a lover of the horror genre, and will soon take part in “Wolfman”, remake of the ’41 film “The wolf man”, of which he will be the protagonist.

