Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the thriller The Gray Man directed by the directors of Avengers: Endgame

Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame, will direct the new action thriller from Netflix. This is The Gray Man, based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, which stars two professional killers who chase each other. The protagonists have already been chosen and will be Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, among the best known names in Hollywood.

Evans and Gosling as two professional killers

The site Deadline reports that Netflix has allocated a budget of 200 million dollars to the two directors to realize the film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney in 2009. Joe Russo wrote a first draft of the screenplay for “The Gray Man” on which they are then Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely intervened. It is essentially an action thriller that sees two professional killers chase and challenge each other: Court Gentry (Gosling) who is followed around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former partner of Gentry at the CIA. In reality, the saga has at least ten books, which have become a great success over the years and it is thought that Gosling can play the main character for more than one sequel.

What’s the book about

The plot of the book revolves precisely around the figure of Court Gentry, an undercover agent known as the “Gray Man” capable of carrying out any mission action without letting himself be discovered, sometimes succeeding in impossible feats. There comes a time though, during which they will try to take him out, but obviously it won’t be that easy for his enemies. Gentry will show him that between killing to earn a living and killing to stay alive, it makes no difference.

The latest works by the Russo Brothers

It is certainly not the first time that the Russo Brothers try their hand at directing an action film, in fact we remember in this regard “The Winter Soldier”, “Civil War”, “Infinity War” and, of course, also “Endgame” for Marvel Studios Anthony and Joe Russo got busy with their AGBO production company with which they produced the action thrillers City of Crime And Tyler Rake, the acclaimed supernatural horror Relic, the biopic Cherry with Tom Holland and the science fiction film Everything Everywhere All at Once, the latter currently in post-production.