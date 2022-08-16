Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt will star in a movie together for the first time

There are several star duos that we love to see repeated in the cinema, however, it is much more curious and generates more expectations, when we see on the screen actors who had never worked together before because this implies that we will see something completely new and that the duo can work very well and give us a great work of art as will be the case with Ryan Gosling Y Emily Blunt who will share credits in the director’s next film David Leitch who comes from directing the action comedy Bullet Train.

Since 2020, dead line reported that Universal Pictures obtained the rights to the project in question, which it already presumed to Leitch in the management chair Gosling as protagonist. At the time, the film had no title. Today we know what it is The FallGuy, like the eighties television series about a group of stuntmen who become bounty hunters.

Earlier this month, David Leitch confirmed to Collider that his film is indeed inspired by that original show. The filmmaker defines it as a reboot, which will start filming in the fall of 2022. “It’s a reinvention of the show from the ’80s—late ’70s, early ’80s—starring Lee Majors,” commented Leitch. “It’s about a stuntman who gets caught up in some crazy drama outside of the movie business. Chaos ensues. So there’s fun and action, and we’re trying to make a great summer movie out of it. Universal is incredibly supportive, and Ryan has been very helpful with the material. We will start filming in October. So right now we’re in pre-production.”

Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man.

In May of this year, Variety He reported that The Fall Guy It will be shot in Sydney, Australia. Federal and state authorities will provide financing worth $31.3 million dollars, according to the report. The project is also expected to employ more than 1,000 Australians as part of the cast and production crew.

The signing of Emily Blunt was announced just this Friday, through an exclusive of Deadline. The film will have a script by Drew Pearce, who previously worked with David Leitch in Hobbs&Shaw, the spin-off tape of the franchise Fast and furious. In addition to playing the lead in The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling will also play the role of producer together with Guymon Casady Y Kelly McCormick. At the moment, the film plans to hit theaters on March 1, 2024.

Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place.

The Fall Guy It would be the first time that Emily Blunt Y Ryan Gosling share credits. The British actress is coming off starring in the adventure film Jungle Cruise (2021) and the thriller A quiet place part 2 (2020). Soon we will see her as part of the cast of Oppenheimer, the new feature film Christopher Nolan, whose arrival in theaters will take place on July 21, 2023.

A Gosling we just saw him in the action thriller the gray man from Netflix. His next film appearance will occur through Barbie, the movie of Greta Gerwig around the famous doll, and where the actor embodies the popular Ken. Interestingly, it has the same release date as Oppenheimer.