Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dream couple even before La La Land

Tonight at 21:10 on La5 it will be broadcast Crazy, Stupid, Love, brilliant sentimental comedy directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa and written by Dan Fogelman (author of the television series This Is Us, among others). Among the many well-known faces of the film, those of Ryan Gosling And Emma Stone, for the first time together.

By now we know them well as the dream couple of La La Land, a film that earned both Academy Award nominations (with Stone actually bringing the statuette home), but at the time of Crazy, Stupid, Love both of them they had never shared the same set. The peculiarity of their collaboration lies precisely in the fact that in all the plots of the films that have seen them act side by side they end up becoming a couple in a sentimental sense.

In fact, in the film Jacob, played by Gosling, will fall in love with Hannah (Stone) and will call into question all the dogmas that had characterized his life up to that moment, since he did nothing but behave like a cheeky playboy and even a little bit. braggart. In the next film in which they appear together, aka Gangster Squad, their story goes back in time, in the 50s, in which Mickey Cohen, a powerful mafia boss, dominates in Los Angeles. Gosling plays the role of Sergeant Jerry Wooters, who falls in love with his woman, Grace Faraday, Emma Stone during the mission to frame the dangerous boss.

Loading... Advertisements

Three years later it will therefore be the turn of La La Land, which since its preview presentation at the 73rd International Film Festival of the Venice Biennale won the hearts of all those present, where precisely Stone won the Coppa Volpi for the best female interpretation, before repeating at the Oscars.