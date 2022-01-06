Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes leave Hollywood

The news in the real estate world had been around for some time, but now it’s official: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes they sold their Los Angeles home. Fans are under no illusion, though: the sale is not a prerequisite for a separation. The two actors don’t leave each other, they just decided to leave Hollywood. Forever.

The news comes from the overseas press of the sector: «It was from the first months of 2021 that there was a rumor that the Los Feliz mansion was on the market»Writes the magazine Dirt, which keeps an eye on luxury real estate properties in the United States, and California in particular, “now the records confirm that the deal has closed and the residence, a mansion built in 1926, purchased by Eva Mendes in 2008 for $ 3.2 million, it was sold for $ 4.9 million [pari oggi a quattro milioni e mezzo di euro (ndr)]”. To buy it, adds the magazine, a married couple, «obviously very rich, but absolutely not famous“.

Given the well-known confidentiality of the Mendes-Gosling couple, the whole thing took place in discreet and without fanfare, and the deal was closed without the house ever appearing on the market. So much so that – he assures Dirt – the photos of the interiors have never been released, not even anonymously. However, it seems that the new owners have a lot of space to furnish: the house is large overall about 3 thousand square meters, has four bedrooms and as many bathrooms, several patios and terraces and one “elegantly rectangular” swimming pool. The main building is also accompanied by a garage detached, which can accommodate up to three cars, and a small one outbuilding in which the couple had organized a kind of office. The whole is immersed in a garden of just over 1200 square meters, surrounded by hedges and bamboo “tallest in Hollywood”, guaranteeing privacy of famous residents.

Linked since 2011, the star of La La Land and the actress of Hitch – who has taken a break from the cinema since becoming a mother – they met on the set of Like a thunder and they have two daughters, Esmeralda And Amada. The two girls are said to be the reason why they put the house up for sale: parents want them to grow up in a quieter, less glowing Hollywood environment.

Where will they go? Probably in Canada, in Ryan Gosling’s native Ontario, where his family lives, to which Eva Mendes is very attached, or in Toronto, where they already have another property. What is certain is that they will not publish the photos of the move on social media.