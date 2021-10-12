Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: what not to do for their daughters

Toh, who resents: Ryan Gosling! Which, more unique than rare, tells of his family life in an interview. Of the two girls he had with Eva Mendes. Of his being a dad during the long months of pandemic and lockdown. A glimpse into the private life of one of Hollywood’s most reserved couples.

What Ryan Gosling doesn’t do for his daughters

“Our daughters are still small, so it was a difficult time for them to be separated from other children and not being able to see other family members,” said the 40-year-old protagonist of La La Land to the American GQ. “We have done our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I have acted more in quarantine than we have ever done in our entire career. “

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, 47, have been together since 2011, when they met on the set of the drama Like Thunder. They had two little girls. Esmeralda Amada, was born on 12 September 2014, while Amada Lee, on April 29, 2016.

Eva Mendes’ first gift to Ryan Gosling

“I think of the time that passes more than before,” explained the actor. “I have two daughters who are growing up fast. So I keep an eye on the clock more than before. For my first Father’s Day, Eva gave me a watch. A symbolic gesture to tell me that from that moment on I was always on duty ».

Loading... Advertisements

No photos of the daughters on social media

The couple has always gone to great lengths to keep family life as private as possible. For example by deciding never to post photos of their daughters on social media. Eva Mendes explained it on her Instagram profile by replying to a follower. And before completely deleting everything he had posted over the years.

“I’ve always had a clear boundary in mind when it comes to my partner and my daughters. I will obviously talk about it, with limits, but I will not post pictures of our daily life “, he wrote in April 2020.” Since my daughters are still so young and do not understand what it really means to publish their image, I do not have their consent . And I will not publish their image until they are old enough to give me consent. ‘

SEE HOLLYWOOD’S MOST MYSTERIOUS FAMILY PHOTOS HERE

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION