News

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes would like to move away from Hollywood

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read



3 January 2022




Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes they would be packing boxes to move away from Hollywood!

The two actors they would sell the houses they owned in Los Angeles, starting with that in the area of Los Feliz where they have lived for the past ten years: he revealed it Dirt.com, recalling that that house was originally bought by Eva Mendes in 2008.

The other apartment they would have sold is the one in the neighborhood of Studio City, where Ryan Gosling lived until he moved in and has been empty ever since.

For now, they’ve kept the vacation home in Santa Barbara County a couple of hours from Los Angeles. According to unconfirmed reports, they intend to moving to Canada, the birthplace of Ryan Gosling.

Ryan Gosling, 41, and Eva Mendes, 47 – getty images

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes they are a couple since 2012 and they have two daughters.

They are very private about their relationship – for example, they never show up together on the red carpet – but if you are curious to know more, in video below we have collected what is known about their love story! Press play:

ph: getty images

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

In time by Niccol, Death makes you beautiful by Zemeckis and Old by Shyamalan.

August 26, 2021

Anna Kendrick, the actress breaks the silence after the hacking of her Twitter account

August 25, 2021

George Michael, “Last Christmas” (Wham!) Among the most loved Christmas songs 2021 in Italy – VIDEO

2 weeks ago

“It was love at first sight”

November 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button