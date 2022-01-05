Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes would like to move away from Hollywood

Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes they would be packing boxes to move away from Hollywood!

The two actors they would sell the houses they owned in Los Angeles, starting with that in the area of Los Feliz where they have lived for the past ten years: he revealed it Dirt.com, recalling that that house was originally bought by Eva Mendes in 2008.

The other apartment they would have sold is the one in the neighborhood of Studio City, where Ryan Gosling lived until he moved in and has been empty ever since.

For now, they’ve kept the vacation home in Santa Barbara County a couple of hours from Los Angeles. According to unconfirmed reports, they intend to moving to Canada, the birthplace of Ryan Gosling.

Ryan Gosling, 41, and Eva Mendes, 47 – getty images

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes they are a couple since 2012 and they have two daughters.

They are very private about their relationship – for example, they never show up together on the red carpet – but if you are curious to know more, in video below we have collected what is known about their love story! Press play:

