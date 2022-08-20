Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the spin-off of ‘Ocean’s’

Ryan Gosling will reunite with his ‘Barbie’ co-star Margot Robbie as she is currently in talks to join the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Invisible Agent” star is in negotiations to join the prequel with Robbie as the lead.

The new movie in the Ocean’s saga will be directed by Jay Roach, with Robbie also taking on the role of producer. Not much is known about the plot, but it is said to be an original ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ story and set in 1960s Europe. That is, we are talking about a fairly distant prequel to the original saga.

Shannon FinneyGetty Images

The film is currently in development and has not been greenlit, although they hope to go into production in 2023. The Ocean’s prequel is said to have nothing to do with the all-female ‘Ocean’s 8’ spin-off, as Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, and Rihanna, to name a few.

The spinoff featured Sandra Bullock as Debby Ocean, the sister of Daniel Ocean (played by George Clooney in the original trilogy). The original ‘Oceans’ trilogy, starring some of Hollywood’s biggest names including Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and Don Cheadle, was also a remake of the 1960 film ‘Ocean’s 11.’ The Clooney-led franchise then spawned ‘Ocean’s 8’ in 2018.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will next be seen in the highly anticipated live-action ‘Barbie’ movie, which is being directed by Greta Gerwig (‘Lady Bird’). The actress, director and screenwriter has co-written the script with her real-life partner, Noah Baumbach.

Alongside these two, ‘Barbie’ also stars Will Ferrell, Issa Rae from ‘Insecure’, America Ferrera from ‘Superstore’, Michael Cera from ‘Arrested Development’, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells from ‘Sex Education’ Kate McKinnon from ‘Ghostbusters’ and Simu Liu from ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

‘Barbie’ will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.