Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie sound for the prequel to Ocean’s Eleven

Released between 2001 and 2007, the original trilogy is often cited as one of the definitive sagas of its genre and guilty of proliferation and commercialization of heist movies around the world.

The series has met with mixed to favorable critical reception and substantial commercial success. With a collective collection of more than 1.17 billion dollars all over the world, its first installment being the most commercially successful version the first.

For its part, Ryan Gosling has an impressive resume being two-time Academy Award nomineemost recently for his work on La La Land of Damian Chazelle. In addition, the actor recently starred in The Gray Man beside Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms, Joe and Anthony Russo’s hit Netflix movie which quickly climbed the ladder to establish itself as one of the streaming platform’s most viewed movies in its first 28 days on the service.

The actor is called to be one of the characters that we will see the most on screen, because in addition to the version of Barbie, of director Greta Gerwig (Ladybird and the new version of Little Girls), he will also be seen starring David Leitch’s action movie: The Fall Guybeside Emily Blunt.

The upcoming film is inspired by the classic 1980 series of the same name, starring Lee Majorswho played a Hollywood stuntmanbut he had a side job as a bounty hunter.