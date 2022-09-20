Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will work together again!

The actors of Barbie, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, will reunite in a new project. The pair does not separate.

Ryan Gosling Y margot robbie they are two of the most popular and highest paid Hollywood actors in the industry. They recently finished recording. Barbiethe new film of Greta Gerwig which is expected by the middle of next year. The film has great expectations on its shoulders and the images that came to light confirmed it.

In recent weeks, it was confirmed that the acting duo will be repeated for a new project. Just as Gosling and Emma Stone They were a pair for several films, this is repeated for Robbie. It is the spin-off of Ocean’s ElevenWarner film.

Warner announced a possible reboot of the franchise Ocean’s Eleven, counting on Margot as protagonist and producer. Later, Gosling’s presence was confirmed for the film’s recordings. This film would also have the direction of Jay Roach (Bombshell) and would be a prequel set in the 1960s in Europe.

The franchise of Ocean’s Eleven is known to have been directed by Steven Soderbergh and for having George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts Y Andy Garcia in your cast.

It is speculated that filming would begin in the spring -of them- of 2023. And it does not have a release date close.

Do you see them together, Cinephiles?