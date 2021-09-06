Ryan Gosling and Thai boxing: his bestial training

The secret of his physique? Muay Thai, an ancient discipline that Ryan Gosling practices together with finishing exercises, stretching and aerobic activity

In “Only God forgives”, we admired his sculpted physique from muay thai, Thai boxing, in “La La Land”, of the jazz dreamer, in “Drive” of the stuntman “nailed to the wheel, in “First man” of astronaut Neil Armstrong, but also of the mad lover ne “The pages of our life” and even the ruthless mafia boss in “Gangster squad“. The filmography is long for one of the most beloved and appreciated actors in Hollywood: Ryan Gosling it just seems to be perfect. From the choice of films to interpret, to the companion, the beautiful Eva Mendes, to the two daughters born from their union Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee. Already at the time of Crazy, Stupid, Love in 2011 Gosling sported defined muscles that anyone would envy. But the encounter with the Thai boxing in Winding Refn’s film, he perhaps gave the definitive imprint that shaped Ryan Gosling’s physique.

work out – Vohn Thonaphan, the muay thai master on the set of the film described Ryan Gosling’s training scheme, in that case quite intensive given the script requirements. “Two or three hours per day, three or four days a week before shooting begins. To muay thai was associated finishing with classic exercises to increase the functional strength and muscle endurance. Unmissable at the end of the session, 15 minutes of aerobic activity, exercise bike or treadmill ride e stretching final, essential to maintain the flexibility articulate in throwing shots. His plan, in addition to muay thai, included tractions at the bar, to empower arm and back, push up for the bibs, crunch and cum for the abdominals. Each exercise required 3 sets of 20 repetitions. At the end 5 minutes of fighting. Diet was associated with training. At the time a Gosling it was granted by the master, alone rice, fish, vegetables“.

But why is this discipline so effective? “As a pure training, muay thai gives a physique muscular, yet elegant – explains Valentina Visconti, responsible of the Enjoy Sporting Club From Rome,certified coach from muay thai for the World Muay Thay Organization, title obtained in Bangkok at the headquarters -. The muay thay is the martial art par excellence, the only one he has the greeting before and after the start of training or combat. It requires discipline, but it gives emotions and unparalleled benefits on a physical and mental level “.

work out – "AND functional, engages the whole body and more muscle groups together. Exercises help stretch the muscles as well as enhance them. This full contact martial art involves the use of kicks, punches, elbows And knees, also combined with each other, which arrive at 8 parts of the body used as contact points. It's a standing fight, wants strength and endurance. But the results reward: increase tone, flexibility, coordination, concentration, improve self-esteem and self-confidence, yes strengthens the immune system. Constant practice contributes greatly to weight loss, to define the muscles in a perfect way. Those who practice muay thai can burn lots of calories, depending on exercise rate and metabolism. So after a few months of training, you will have a body slimmer, a abdomen defined with legs and buttocks snappy. And to enhance the effects, we recommend adding an aerobic part to your workouts: running, swimming, cycling. Holding 4 minutes in the ring, throwing blows with arms, legs, drills, grids and combinations, can lead the heart to work too. 160-170 bpm, beats per minute ".

advice – Only recommendation if you are thinking of practicing Muay Thai: choose a good school it’s a certified master. AND a serious art and it requires knowledge and competence, nothing should be left to chance.

