Ryan Gosling biography: who he is, age, height, weight, children, wife, Instagram and private life

Ryan Thomas Gosling is a Canadian actor, director, screenwriter, film producer, singer and musician, born in Canada on November 12, 1980 under the Zodiac sign of Scorpio, it is tall one meter and eighty-four centimeters, weight unavailable and has blue eyes and blond hair.

He began his career as a child, first as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club and then as an interpreter of television series.

From the beginning of his career to today, Ryan has taken part in several films and series such as, to name a few: You are ready? (Ready or Not), Tucker and Becca, Enemies for the Skin (Flash Forward), Goosebump, The Road to Avonlea (Road to Avonlea), Kung Fu: The Legend Continues (Kung Fu: The Legend Continues), PSI Factor (PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal), Nothing Too Good for a Cowboy, Breaker High, The Unbelievables, Hercules (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys), Young Hercules, Solo Dio perdona (Only God Forgives), La grande bet (The Big Short), The Nice Guys, La La Land, Song to Song, Blade Runner 2049, First Man, and several others.

In private life is married to Eva Mendes, and the couple is the parent of two daughtersː Esmeralda Amada, born on 12 September 2014, e Amada Lee, born on 29 April 2016. Su Instagram several are available fanpageand but there is currently no active Instagram Oficial account.