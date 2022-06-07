Entertainment

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas shine in the new preview of The Gray Man

The Geek Week Netflix continues unstoppable. The day of this Tuesday brought great revelations in terms of film premieres for the streaming platform. One of the most awaited moments came in the panel of The Gray Manthe new movie of the russo brothers with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anna of Arms.

The Gray Man brings us face to face with a skilled mercenary known as Sierra Six (Gosling) who uncovers dark CIA secrets. This situation will not go unnoticed by the agency, who will put a price on the head of his former collaborator. Cornered, this former agent must constantly flee, especially from Lloyd Hansen (Evans), an extremely psychopathic former colleague. Faced with this problem, Sierra Six will seek help from the agent Danny Miranda (Of weapons).

