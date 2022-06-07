Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas shine in the new preview of The Gray Man

The Geek Week Netflix continues unstoppable. The day of this Tuesday brought great revelations in terms of film premieres for the streaming platform. One of the most awaited moments came in the panel of The Gray Manthe new movie of the russo brothers with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anna of Arms.

The Gray Man brings us face to face with a skilled mercenary known as Sierra Six (Gosling) who uncovers dark CIA secrets. This situation will not go unnoticed by the agency, who will put a price on the head of his former collaborator. Cornered, this former agent must constantly flee, especially from Lloyd Hansen (Evans), an extremely psychopathic former colleague. Faced with this problem, Sierra Six will seek help from the agent Danny Miranda (Of weapons).

Agent Miranda.

In recent times the Russos have become synonym of guaranteed actioneither supporting projects like the acclaimed extraction (2020) or directing tanksWhat Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). For this occasion Anthony and Joe return to take charge of the direction of this action thriller that has been wanting to come out for a long time.

During their presentation at Geeked Week, the Russos talked about the challenges to carry out a film of this style. Also, great fans of video games and action movies confessedand they made it clear that thanks to those influences they can make this type of film.

To increase the hype for the premiere of The Gray Man, the directors revealed a fragment of the film that has Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas showing off in a frantic action scene.

The trailer shows the first meeting between Sierra Six Y Lloyd Hansen in a melee dispute as acid comments fly between them. Sierra manages to escape, but the agent hansen he does not give up. Before everything ends badly, the Agent Miranda he arrives to save the day and also with a humorous comment.

The Gray Man will have his premiere in a select group of cinemas the next July 15 and his arrival at Netflix will be a week later.

