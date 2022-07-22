Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas talk about ‘The Gray Man’

Netflix’s bets with its original productions are getting bigger. That is why every year, specifically with a title, we see the headlines of “The movie with the largest budget on the platform”. Well, for this 2022 that title takes it The Gray Man of the Russo brothers. HERE the trailer.

A few years ago it was Bright with Will Smith, then The Irishman by Martin Scorsese, after 6 Underground by Michael Bay, to make way for Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and now The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans.

and precisely we talked with the three of them about this enormous production that arises with a new franchise. Ryan Gosling told us about the most “philosophical” parts of his character beyond the incredible action sequences, while with Ana de Armas and Chris Evans we discussed the evil in the story. Here is the full talk:

The Gray Man

The Gray Man is the last film directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russoknown for taking over the most successful productions of the MCU such as Captain America: Civil War and the closures of Avengers: Infinity War Y end game. It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.

The film has at the center of its story Court Gentry, a subject sentenced to more than 30 years in prison. One day, a CIA agent is going to recruit him to be part of a program known as Sierra, that is, an elite group that is dedicated to training assets to do some jobs that must be kept secret.

Court accepts, and joins the program in which the name / number is designated Six (Sierra Six). The story begins when Six discovers that one of the targets he must eliminate is a Sierra like him. And why has he become an enemy? Because he discovered that one of the leaders of the agency, Denny Carmichael, is corrupt and has been behind several crimes.

Ryan Gosling in ‘The Gray Man’ / Photo: Netflix

Discovering this, he Six becomes a targetso Carmichael hires Lloyd Hansen to hunt him down. Hansen is a former agent with psychotic tendencies. who destroys everything around him in order to capture and kill Six. however, Agent Dani Miranda shows up to try to clear her name and help Six.

Ryan Gosling lead The Gray Man beside Anne of Arms as Dani Miranda, Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen Rege Jean Page as Denny Carmichael Jessica Henwick as Suzanne Brewer Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy and Dhanush as Avik San.

Chris Evans in ‘The Gray Man’ / Photo: Netflix

