Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Rege Jean Page in the new Netflix movie

Three actors much loved by the general public will be part of the new and very expensive Netflix film, currently in the process of recording.

The entire cast of one of the stars has been definitively revealed most anticipated movies for Netflix subscribers. With an estimated budget of around $ 200 million, the film will eclipse what has been the most expensive film to date: Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” which boasts $ 159 million in spending as the original production plus. expensive of the streaming platform.

The cast of the most expensive movie ever for Netflix

The film in question is The Gray Man, directed by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, starring, among others, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans And Rege Jean Page. The film is a thriller based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name, which later became a series. For this reason we will probably see a sequel to the film.

The Russo Brothers created AGBO as a platform independent film production company, but they hope The Gray Man will grow as an integral part of Netflix, especially after their success with the most popular Netflix original movie ever, Extraction.

The Gray Man is also filmed in Prague where the most expensive production of the streamer will use every corner of the city to be able to bring the best possible result. The project, whose story centers on a runaway CIA assassin, likely travels to other international locations but as yet unnamed.

Alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Rege Jean Page we will see another parterre of interesting names: Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton And Alfre Woodard.

All about The Gray Man

Filming on The Gray Man is currently underway at Los Angeles, but as anticipated they should head towards Eastern Europe (Prague and the Czech Republic) at the end of April, where they will end before starting post production.

The story follows CIA agent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) who hunts down Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a former agent turned murderer. Hansen has orders to capture Gentry, which is why he finds himself traveling around the world trying to catch him.

“The film is a deadly duel between the two great actors representing two different versions of the CIA, what it can be and what it can do. For those who are fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, these are us moving around that territory in a more realistic setting, in the real world. This is what the film means to us, ”he said Anthony Russo.

While the brother Joe added: “The chance to work with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build an entire universe with Ryan at the center. We are very dedicated to the first film, and it would be great to be able to do the second. There are professional killers, and the character of Gosling is burned by the CIA and the character of Evans is tasked with capturing him. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and a relationship that goes back 20 years with Scott Stumber. We think Netflix is ​​the perfect platform for this movie ”.

Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for the film, but the film is not expected before the end of the year.