Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page together in The Gray Man

The Duke of Hastings joins Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the Russo brothers' action thriller, The Gray Man. Obviously, the hype for the film is skyrocketing.

Billy Bob Thornton, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard and finally also the “Duke of Hastings” Regé-Jean Page: all protagonists of the new action thriller by the Russo brothers (you know the saga of Captain America and of Avengers?). A very prominent cast that counts rising stars as the protagonist of Bridgerton but also established (and fascinating) stars such as Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans who will be engaged in what, for all intents and purposes, appears to be the most anticipated film of the year. And also the most expensive. The Gray Man it’s a real one manhunt among former secret service spies based on the 2009 bestseller by Mark Greaney, the American writer best known for being a close associate of Tom Clancy.

“The film is a deadly duel between two great actors representing two different versions of the CIA, what it can be and what it can do. For those who are fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, these are us moving around that territory in a more realistic setting, in the real world. This is what the film means to us», Said one of the directors, Anthony Russo.

The main character of the film is Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry. Gosling is a former CIA agent who has turned into a criminal. But the bad agent will in turn become the prey of another former good agent, played by Chris Evans.

“The chance to work with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us – and for who wouldn’t it be? ed – and the idea is to create a franchise and build an entire universe with Ryan at the center. There are professional assassins and Gosling’s character is burned by the CIA while Evans’s character is tasked with capturing him.“.

In short, the idea of ​​hot actors like them chasing each other for almost two hours is already driving fans all over the world crazy: a real beauty contest thriller format. And the film, on trust of course, has already climbed the ranking of best movies. From now on, before we talk about star cast, we should think about it.