Ryan Gosling, cook for love. Word of Eva Mendes

He is one of those men who could make us believe that perfection really exists. Beautiful, sexy, tied to the family (since 2011 he has been a steady couple with Eva Mendes, with whom he had two daughters: Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3), now we discover that he is also an exceptional cook. This is Ryan Gosling. And, to reveal his cooking skills, is his partner Eva Mendes who, on Instagram, lets slip this little confession about the actor’s home life.

Ryan Gosling: An extraordinary chef and baker

The news about Ryan Gosling that you don’t expect comes almost by chance on social media. As soon as she returned home «after a long day», Eva Mendes posts a video on her Intagram profile in which she thanks a catering service for its «delicious foods». That’s when one of the followers asks her if she and partner Ryan are cooking. And the answer did not go unnoticed. Why it seems that to get busy with pots and ladles in the Ryan house, be him, the star of La La Land. And with exceptional results. “Ryan is an amazing chef and baker. For real. Incredible. No kidding»Assured Eva. Arousing the envy of women all over the world.

Cook for love

The actress and model, then, did not hide the fact that she is not as good in the culinary art. “I’m not sure what I do is cook. It’s more like steaming vegetables, making rice»Admitted Eva. Pointing out: «He really cooks. I survive“. After all, he can afford it with a man like that, capable of improvising himself as a cook for love. As if there was another reason to totally love Ryan Gosling!

Loading... Advertisements

WATCH THE GALLERY

EVA MENDES MARRIED THE PERFECT MAN: THE EVIDENCE

EVA & RYAN: STORY OF A LOVE

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION