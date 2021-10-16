News

Ryan Gosling, cook for love. Word of Eva Mendes

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

He is one of those men who could make us believe that perfection really exists. Beautiful, sexy, tied to the family (since 2011 he has been a steady couple with Eva Mendes, with whom he had two daughters: Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3), now we discover that he is also an exceptional cook. This is Ryan Gosling. And, to reveal his cooking skills, is his partner Eva Mendes who, on Instagram, lets slip this little confession about the actor’s home life.

Ryan Gosling: An extraordinary chef and baker

The news about Ryan Gosling that you don’t expect comes almost by chance on social media. As soon as she returned home «after a long day», Eva Mendes posts a video on her Intagram profile in which she thanks a catering service for its «delicious foods». That’s when one of the followers asks her if she and partner Ryan are cooking. And the answer did not go unnoticed. Why it seems that to get busy with pots and ladles in the Ryan house, be him, the star of La La Land. And with exceptional results. “Ryan is an amazing chef and baker. For real. Incredible. No kidding»Assured Eva. Arousing the envy of women all over the world.

Cook for love

The actress and model, then, did not hide the fact that she is not as good in the culinary art. “I’m not sure what I do is cook. It’s more like steaming vegetables, making rice»Admitted Eva. Pointing out: «He really cooks. I survive“. After all, he can afford it with a man like that, capable of improvising himself as a cook for love. As if there was another reason to totally love Ryan Gosling!

eva mendes

Eva Mendes (45) and Ryan Gosling (39) are one of the most reserved couples in Hollywood. Here they are in 2012, when they fell in love on the set of ‘Come un tuono’. Photo LaPresse

Loading...
Advertisements

WATCH THE GALLERY

EVA MENDES MARRIED THE PERFECT MAN: THE EVIDENCE

EVA & RYAN: STORY OF A LOVE

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
743
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
611
News

Cinema, all films out in October
582
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
515
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
458
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
406
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
370
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
363
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
348
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top