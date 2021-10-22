Ryan Gosling could play Ken in the Barbie movie

Ryan Gosling appears to be about to accept the role of Ken in the film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig.

The Canadian actor seems to have initially turned down the role, but the postponement of filming has now allowed him to have some free time that could allow him to accept the proposal to enter the film world inspired by Mattel’s games.

The shooting of Barbie is expected to take place in 2022 and the involvement of Ryan Gosling in the part of Ken would allow the production to begin preparations for the start of the work on the set.

Lead and producer Margot Robbie, speaking to Vogue of the film, the plot of which has not been revealed, explained: “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think ‘I know what that movie is going to be like’ and then they learn that Greta Gerwig will be the screenwriter and director and they think ‘Oh, maybe I don’t know …’“.

Margot Robbie is also engaged as a producer through her own LuckyChap Entertainment.Greta Gerwig will sign the script with her partner Noah Baumbach. The director and actress will return to the set after the adaptation of Little Women, while Gosling recently wrapped filming on The Gray Man, directed by the Russo brothers for Netflix.

Barbie will represent the first collaboration between Mattel Films And Warner Bros. Pictures and will bring to theaters the iconic doll that has been produced in countless versions, including princesses, mermaids, president of the United States, lawyer, actress and much more.