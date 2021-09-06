Ryan Gosling, Gene Kelly and the story of La La Land

MILAN – Before the Oscars, before the half-billion dollars in takings, even before the Venice Film Festival (where it all started, it was 31 August 2016) there was a long approach, a journey in which Damien Chazelle – director and sole screenwriter of La La Land (you can find it on CHILI) – he was trying to shape what would become his masterpiece. At that time, we are in 2014, there was still Emma Watson in the female role (and it would have been another film) and Miles Teller, appears in Whiplash, in the male one. It would then all be blown (luckily for us), with Watson preferring to sign for The beauty and the Beast and Ryan Gosling who instead gave up his Disney live action to take a chance with Chazelle’s project. But that’s another story.

We said: we are in 2014, the cast begins to take shape, Chazelle decides to go to Broadway to see Emma Stone, engaged in a classic like Cabaret by Bob Fosse. He is thunderstruck. Mia Dolan will be her, no doubt. Meanwhile Ryan Gosling studies piano for two hours a day, every day of the week, because Chazelle doesn’t want cuts, doesn’t want to pretend, he wants to turn in the Hollywood tradition: everyone has to play what they play. No fiction. The hands must be hers. And the legs too. The story of La La Land begins to take shape, but every piece has yet to fall into place and Chazelle is obsessed with details, shots and – needless to say – the movements of Mia and Sebastian.

So one day he decides to organize a visit: one afternoon he calls Emma and Gosling on the phone and tells them: “Dress up elegantly: we’re going to see Patricia Ward Kelly today.” “And who is it?”, they answer. “The widow of Gene Kelly”. The widow of the myth, the Hollywood man who inevitably refers to part of the story of La La Land (the rest is pure Jacques Demy). So that day Patricia opens the door and takes the trio of wonders on a tour of the house, showing them old memories, Kelly’s personal items and the original script by. Singing in the rain which still has the autographed signs of the star written in the margins of the lines. An unforgettable afternoon that risks becoming a nightmare when, before saying goodbye to Patricia, Gosling opens the gate making Isabella, one of widow Kelly’s two beloved dogs, escape.

Here, now, you should more or less try to imagine the scene, just as if it were a movie: Gosling and Chazelle running along the streets of Beverly Hills, among the cars, in a desperate attempt to stop Isabella and with the desperate director who , at one point, he shouts to the actor in the middle of traffic: “We can’t have Gene Kelly’s widow’s dog killed!”. In short, more than dancing under the rain, almost a scene a la Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor in Don’t look at me: I don’t hear you. Eventually Isabella was saved, everything fell into place and the widow Kelly was also one of the first to see La La Land at a private screening organized by Chazelle, while Isabella was sleeping safely on the sofa at home …