Ryan Gosling has always been the internet boyfriend par excellence

ANDn the summer of 2011, a video of a street fight in New York went viral. Two guys jostle each other in the middle of an East Village crosswalk as cars try to avoid them. Bystanders try to stop them or their jaws drop. Suddenly, a man in a striped vest and a blue cap appears. In less than two seconds, he manages to separate the men with a single muscular arm. “He’s the guy from the movie,” a girl is heard saying. At first, the girl holding the shaky camera phone is confused. “What movie?”

The Notebook

Of course, this is by no means the only time “the boy from The Notebook” has gone viral. It’s certainly not the only time her presence has provoked wild, hysterical screams of excitement from a crowd of girls. But the scene seems to encapsulate something about Ryan Gosling, the special place he occupies in the public imagination and in the beating heart of the Internet. The guy makes everything look so easy.

Year after year and film after film, Gosling has managed to find a privileged place in male celebrity: men want to dress like him; and the men who like men want to undress him. He’s suave and cunning, but also, undeniably, a little weird. He’s the apotheosis of the “strong but sensitive” type, capable of punching someone or cradling you in his arms like a baby (as he demonstrated with Ellen DeGeneres on her 2016 talk show, the clip of which has been viewed more than 9 million times). of times on YouTube).

Gosling knows how to do Muay Thai and he knows how to do the deadlift. Dirty Dancing. He is a lover in the body of a fighter. Look. The guy exudes firefighter energy: you can tell he would throw you over his shoulder, pull you to safety, and go back into a burning building to rescue your beloved pet. Of course, he would materialize on a busy street and single-handedly break up a fight. Really, the only thing that could make that street fight scene better would be if it were magically accompanied by the intoxicating deep beat and hazy vocals of a song from the movie’s soundtrack. Drive of Gosling of 2011, specifically the theme of College in collaboration with Electric Youth, whose soaring, synth-laden chorus swells with the lyrics “And you have proved to be / A real human being and a real hero”.

Gosling recently set the internet ablaze again with a series of photos of him appearing as Ken in the highly-hyped upcoming Barbie movie. Despite not being slated for release until next summer, the film already seems to have crept into our collective consciousness like a brain-eating parasite, thanks to a steady trickle of costume reveals and photos from the set. set. Seriously, if you haven’t seen Gosling’s tanned abs, his Ken-branded underwear, and his rollerblading-or heard the Heartbreaking cry that he blurts out when Margot Robbie’s Barbie’s butt gets groped in Venice Beach – then you must have thrown all your digital devices into a lake and decided to live offline. But although some of the Terminally Online (someone who lives it on the Internet) feel that we are already at the saturation point of Ry-Ken Gosling, studying each image is of the utmost importance.

Pay attention, people. Because the truth is that Ryan Gosling is much more than a very attractive man. He is a chameleon, a catalyst for change, a cultural reference. In some way, each of his metamorphoses and meme-inspired moments is a masterclass in the state of modern masculinity. And if he’s experienced an internet-shattering wave change with peroxide blonde, permanent tanning, and the fantastic plastic Ken, you can bet he points to a broader shift in contemporary culture. Let’s see the tests.

Hey girl, do you want me to wash your hair? Gosling and Rachel McAdams in The Notebook (Shutterstock)

When Ryan Gosling first broke into La La Land from his native Canada in the early 1990s, he did it in the most manufactured way possible: as a sing-and-dance brazen in the Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club, and as the clown co-star of Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Then the new millennium arrived, the “war on terror” began, and pop culture lost its innocence. Xtina did dirtybritney did Toxic and Gosling played a Jewish neo-Nazi in The Believer (2001). The neat image of the Four Musketeers was a thing of the past… the oddities had arrived.

Launching into the world of cinema indie, Gosling played a list of sensitive, intelligent and angsty young men. From a high school killer in Murder by Numbers (2002), to a lonely and nihilistic quarterback in The Slaughter Rule (2003), seemed to gravitate toward outsiders and the reclusive weirdos. Then in 2004, just as MySpace and Facebook ushered in a new era of social networking and digital entertainment, The Notebook launched Gosling into the stratosphere. In Noah Calhoun, the loner became a true heartthrob.

The mid-1990s was a time of great romance in Hollywood, the time of Nicholas Sparks adaptations and celebrity couples. The Notebook it set the tone for heartbreaking movies, no doubt helped by the real-life romance between Gosling and co-star Rachel McAdams. Bennifer and Braniston may now be remembered as the golden couples of the 2000s, but back then, Ryan and Rachel were truly the time. YouTube was founded in 2005, the same year the couple started dating, and what could have been a better gift to the fledgling video-sharing platform than the couple’s acceptance of that year’s MTV Movie Award at best kiss? With She Will Be Loved from Maroon 5 blasting through the speakers and ’90s stalwarts Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff staring in astonishment from the front row, Gosling lifts McAdams as easily as a loaf of bread. He grabs her hair as she kisses her and secures her place in history, all while she nonchalantly chews gum.

“People take credit for Rachel and me by assuming we were like the people in that movie,” Gosling later said of his fame for The Notebook and -by then- his old love. “Rachel and I’s love story is much more romantic than that.” How could a phrase like that not cement Gosling’s rightful place as an Internet boyfriend, and spawn thousands of memes?

Of course, when I say “a thousand memes,” what I really mean is a single, all-powerful, omnipotent meme. I mean “hey girl” [Oye, chica]. The meme”hey girl”, which began improbably in early 2009 on the Tumblr blog F*** Yeah Ryan Gosling, spiraled out of all proportion, in a persistent and enduring way that is almost unimaginable for today’s memes. For years, Gosling’s photos were the stars of every corner of the Internet. “Hey girl,” one said. “Is your name Google? Because you have everything I’m looking for.” Initially Photoshopped fantasies of what it would be like if Ryan Gosling were your boyfriend (“Hey girl, I think we need to spend more time together, so I’ll skip the Super Bowl and craft with you”), the meme morphed into something more political. “Ryan Gosling, Internet Boyfriend” became “Ryan Gosling, Feminist Theorist.” Feminism entered its fourth wave and, in the form of a meme of hey girl, Ryan Gosling reflected on reproductive rights and the systematic oppression women face at work. All this with a sparkle in her blue eyes.

Yet even as the feminist Ryan Gosling was going from strength to strength—and, according to one study, was making men more feminist—the financial crash of 2008 and the turmoil it brought meant a sea change was in the offing. Gosling had already made dark and melancholic films, but now he became a raw and realistic character. With the taciturn double action of DriveChomping on toothpicks, Gosling burst onto a new stage. The film came about, in part, because Gosling and director Nicolas Winding Refn agreed that the 1980s romantic comedy Sixteen Candles, by John Hughes, would have been a masterpiece if “it had a crushed head”. This thought was appropriate for a guy who was a regular at dance competitions as a kid, but who also got suspended from first grade for throwing steak knives at his classmates after watching a Rambo movie. But still, expressing a desire to add violence to teen romance films marked a turning point for Gosling: Mr. Nice Guy is over. In Drive, Gangster Squad, The Place Beyond the Pines Y Only God Forgivesthe raw, sensitive men Gosling was known for may lurk just below the surface, but the surface is decidedly aloof, icy, and violent.

“It’s like you’ve been photoshopped!”: Gosling on Crazy, Stupid, Love (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

All of this meant that Gosling wasn’t just hot, he was great. Men’s style magazines went out of their way to recommend “Ryan Gosling Style Ideas.” the jacket bomber satin scorpion shape Drive and the sheepskin coat blade runner 2049. “Gosling became the boy pin up of the jacket bomber” fashion writer Simon Chilvers said in 2017. “That look it has become a symbol for the relaxed man.” Writing about Gosling’s spin on blade runner 2049, critic AO Scott described the actor’s “ability to make boredom look like passion and vice versa.” He made him, Scott added, “a perfect hot-blooded robot for our time.”

But of course times change. We now find ourselves in what everyone seems to agree is an “unprecedented” time. After the pandemic, do we want warm-blooded robots? Do we want detachment, apathy and unflappable surfaces? Or are we looking for something more excessive, lively and fun?

For much of the past two years, fun has clearly been hard to come by. As the world opens up, the importance of lightness, excitement and play has become clear. We are already fed up with boredom and contention. Now we want abundance, we want everything at once.

In BarbieGosling’s hair is bleached blonde like in The Place Beyond the Pines. His abs look retouched, like in Crazy, Stupid, Love. He has an impenetrable facial expression, as in Drive. He even comes out with a life-size doll, like in Lars and the Real Girl. As Ken, Gosling is stitched into a gloriously silly self-referential Frankenstein’s monster. He is ringing bells. He is giving nostalgia. He may not be a real human being, but he could be the true hero that he needs right now. Come on Barbie, let’s go party.