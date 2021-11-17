Ryan Gosling has fond memories of his history with Rachel McAdams

Who knows where it would be today Ryan Gosling without The pages of our life. The romantic film based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks paved his way as an actor, bringing him closer – even sentimentally – to Rachel McAdams. Theirs was a beautiful love story. According to Gosling, even more romantic than the one portrayed in the film. Although they are no longer a couple today (he is married to Eva Mendes), their chemistry in real life meant that Ryan Gosling even won a MTV Movie Award for the best kiss. They met on set, but it was certainly not love on the first take. Their story lasted three years, from 2004 to 2007, and the actor has fond memories of that relationship.

Ryan Gosling and the love story with Rachel McAdams

As he told in an interview with GQ, Ryan Gosling is grateful that he made that film. “God bless the pages of our life. He introduced me to one of the greatest loves of my life. But people don’t know that the story we had was definitely more romantic than the one in the movie“. And to think that, in principle, the two they didn’t get along at all. There was a hostile atmosphere on the set, made up of squabbles and even suggestions of dismissal. Director Nick Cassavetes said Ryan Gosling once asked him to fire Rachel McAdams because he couldn’t work on it together.

Everything changed with the scene which earned them the award for the best kiss. It wasn’t an important moment just for their characters, Noah and Allie, but also for the two actors, intent on passionately kissing in the rain. From that moment, something changed between them and their love story began. Despite being shipwrecked, Ryan Gosling has cherished fond memories of his ex-girlfriend. Today, the actor – who is preparing to play Ken in the film by Barbie – is happily married and has two daughters.

