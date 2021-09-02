Ryan Gosling: his story with Rachel McAdams “was more romantic than The Pages of Our Lives”

Ryan Gosling said his romance with Rachel McAdams was far more romantic than the Pages of Our Lives.

According to Ryan Gosling its its history with Rachel McAdams “was hugely more romantic than that of The pages of our life“, the actor also said he was deeply grateful to Nick Cassavetes for introducing him to a woman who, on his own admission, quickly became one of his greatest loves.

“God bless the pages of our life“the actor told a GQ reporter.”He introduced me to one of the greatest loves of my life. But people do Rachel and me a disservice by assuming we were like the people in the movie. The story I had with Rachel was hugely more romantic than the one in the film. “

About the couple, Cassavettes said: “Initially on the set they didn’t get along, really not at all. Ryan came up to me and said, ‘Nick, come here. Could you fire her and hire another actress for her part? I can’t shoot this scene with her, it’s all meaningless. “

Loading... Advertisements

But luckily for Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams their squabbles finally ended after filming the famous “kiss in the rain” scene. According to Cassavetes, their passionate love scene marked the beginning of a wonderful relationship that lasted more than two years.