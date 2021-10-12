Ryan Gosling “I’ll tell you about my lockdown with Eva Mendes”

The lockdown imposed by the pandemic has been difficult for many to deal with, especially for those who have found themselves having to manage 24 hours a day small and restless children, who easily tire of any proposed activity and continually require attention from parents. All this was also confirmed by the actor Ryan Gosling in a recent interview with the magazine GQ Magazine.

Ryan, who has been trying to keep his news as confidential for years family, confessed: “Our children are small, so it was difficult for them to be separated from other peers and not have the opportunity to see their relatives”. In addition, he added that both he and his partner, as well as an actress, Eva Mendes they did their best to entertain them and in many cases taking advantage of their acting skills.

The daughters liked the first little shows so much Esmeralda and Amanda, who continued to request new ones. In fact, the protagonist of La La Land jokingly said: “I think Eva and I have acted more in quarantine than in our careers.” In short, he and his wife are a perfect team both on and off the set. In fact, that’s where the couple met.

In 2011 both were part of the de cast of Like a thunder, along with Bradley Cooper. In the film Ryan played a stuntman who begins to give himself to the bad life to support his lover (Eva Mendes) and his newborn son. After filming ended, love blossomed between the two and from that moment on they never left. Mendes herself admitted in an interview that before meeting her current partner, she didn’t think in the least about life as a mother.

Ryan Gosling Eva Mendes: the reflections after the lockdown

Following the playful anecdotes, Ryan gave his thoughts on the time spent in close contact with his daughters and how it changed him: “Personally, I think more about time than I did before. I have two daughters, and they are growing up fast. So I keep my eye on the clock more than I did before “and then added:” For my first Father’s Day, Eva gave me a watch, a symbol with an implied message: “you have minutes counted now”. Thoughts and memories that led and convinced him to enter into a partnership with the watch brand Swiss and create your own.