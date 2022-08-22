Ryan Gosling in talks to star opposite Margot Robbie in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ reboot

As Variety reports, actor Ryan Gosling(‘the big bet‘) has started talks to join Margot Robbie(‘Terminal‘) as the protagonist of the new reboot that Warner Bros. develops from‘Ocean’s Eleven’. Let us remember that both will soon star (premiere on 07/21/2023) the film about the famous Mattel doll, ‘Barbie‘.

Robbie will star in and produce this new project to be directed by Jay Roach, who previously worked with the actress on the 2019 drama, ‘The Scandal (Bombshell)‘, a film for which the actress earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Roach will also serve as producer and executive producer alongside Tom Acklery.

The film will feature a script by Carrie Solomon (‘The Good Fight’) and, according to the medium, it will be a prequel set in Europe in the 1960s, without us knowing more details at the moment. The film would already be in development, although it has not yet received the official green light, with the intention of starting shooting in the spring of 2023.

Based on the 1960 movie,‘Rat Pack’the first installment of‘Ocean’s Eleven’ It was a huge success when it was released in 2001, quickly followed by two sequels that grossed over $1 billion combined. Already in 2018 it will have a female spin-off starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway among others. This film grossed $297 million at the worldwide box office to generally positive reviews.