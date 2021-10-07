Ryan Gosling is the new Tag Heuer ambassador

The new Tag Heuer campaign starring Ryan Gosling (ph. Instagram @tagheuer)



Tag Heuer renews its Carrera three hands collection and calls Ryan Gosling as the new face of the brand. Beyond his extensive experience in the world of cinema, the actor has a strong passion for watchmaking. «I appreciate the timeless design. I like the clean and minimal style in general, I don’t appreciate always running after the latest trends », says Gosling about the new collection.

The Carrera three hands collection is neither revolutionary nor ultra-premium, perhaps that’s what makes it such a success for the brand. The timeless and minimal design has always been that of the model: this is precisely what prompted the brand to choose the star as the new face of the campaign as it is in line with values ​​and ideals. The New York photographer Equal Dukovic, author of the campaign, said that Gosling was deeply involved in the creative process: “He wanted to do something completely different, bringing a timeless but at the same time current appeal to the shots that refer to the visual universe of Drive, the 2011 action film that saw him as the protagonist ».

Tag Heuer CEO, Frédéric Arnault he described the new ambassador as a true artist with a strong dedication to the projects in which he is involved not only covering his role but also contributing to the creative realization: «He has a great sense of detail in every image. Each shot is full of symbols, references, to the point that each one almost looks like an arthouse cinema. It has great expressive power ». (All rights reserved)