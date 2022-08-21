Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, cinema: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie together in the new movie “Ocean’s Eleven” | Film and Television

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie Are in Negotiations to Reunite for New “Ocean’s Eleven” Movieas confirmed by some US media.

Read also: Ryan Gosling wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The new movie in the “Ocean” saga is written by Carrie Solomon and directed by Jay Roach. Details are being kept secret, but it is known that the plot takes place in Europe in the 1960s.

Since the middle of this year it was confirmed that the production house was already working on the prequel and while the project has yet to be greenlit, it remains in “active development.” Warner Bros. is reportedly considering releasing the film in the first quarter of 2023.

the filmmaker Steven Soderbergh launched the Ocean’s franchise in 2001, based on the 1960 Rat Pack photo.. “Ocean’s Eleven” starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Robertsin that year it was a success at the box office, raising more than $450 million worldwide, spawning additional titles including Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007), and the female-focused Ocean’s 8 (2018).

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are shooting the live action movie of “Barbie”, where the first images caused a furor among fans.