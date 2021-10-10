Ryan Gosling new ambassador of the Swiss brand TAG Hauer

Ryan Gosling is the new face of the Swiss watch brand TAG Hauer.

The La La Land actor, known for his refined sense of style, will for the first time enter into a partnership with the company.

“TAG Heuer has quietly and consistently been a classic and iconic pillar of excellence in its field for over 160 years,” commented the Hollywood star. “Collaborating with them was an easy decision and time, in general, is something I think about a lot now. My children are growing fast, so I keep an eye on the clock like I never did before. ‘

Ryan will be promoting a new design, called Carrera. The classic watch is available in 13 different models.

«I like timeless design. In general I prefer clean and classic designs. As a child, I had very limited budgets and therefore aimed for simple and timeless things. Certainly I wasn’t following the latest trends ».

Ryan follows in the footsteps of other famous brand ambassadors for TAG Heuer, such as Naomi Osaka and Patrick Dempsey.

Frédéric Arnault, CEO of the company, said he was honored to have hired an established actor like Gosling.

“A star already as a child, he grew up to become an icon, enigmatic and inscrutable,” reads the statement. «He is a true artist who chooses his projects with the utmost care and dedicates himself to them like no other, shaping not only his character but the entire creative direction. The film “Drive” represents the strongest bond with who we are today and we are enthusiastic about the creative projects we will work on together ».