News

Ryan Gosling new ambassador of the Swiss brand TAG Hauer

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Ryan Gosling is the new face of the Swiss watch brand TAG Hauer.

The La La Land actor, known for his refined sense of style, will for the first time enter into a partnership with the company.

“TAG Heuer has quietly and consistently been a classic and iconic pillar of excellence in its field for over 160 years,” commented the Hollywood star. “Collaborating with them was an easy decision and time, in general, is something I think about a lot now. My children are growing fast, so I keep an eye on the clock like I never did before. ‘

Ryan will be promoting a new design, called Carrera. The classic watch is available in 13 different models.

Loading...
Advertisements

«I like timeless design. In general I prefer clean and classic designs. As a child, I had very limited budgets and therefore aimed for simple and timeless things. Certainly I wasn’t following the latest trends ».

Ryan follows in the footsteps of other famous brand ambassadors for TAG Heuer, such as Naomi Osaka and Patrick Dempsey.

Frédéric Arnault, CEO of the company, said he was honored to have hired an established actor like Gosling.

“A star already as a child, he grew up to become an icon, enigmatic and inscrutable,” reads the statement. «He is a true artist who chooses his projects with the utmost care and dedicates himself to them like no other, shaping not only his character but the entire creative direction. The film “Drive” represents the strongest bond with who we are today and we are enthusiastic about the creative projects we will work on together ».

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
894
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
894
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
881
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
881
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
864
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
815
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
609
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top