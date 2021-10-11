News

Ryan Gosling, new protagonist of the remake of “Wolfman”

A series of horror films, “respectable” remakes of cult titles: this is what Universal has devised so that the public can forget what it has done with The Mummy, whose version 2.0 represented one of the most recent and sonorous flops. The major, which in the days of the Coronavirus was able to touch the success of The Invisible Man, has decided to resurrect other films from their past, giving them back a more current, modern life. Wolfman, The Wolf Man, of these films is the opener.

The film, dated 1941, was sampled for remake, of which Ryan Gosling will be the protagonist. The actor, who at Universal also proposed himself as a director, but was rejected, will be in the film an anchorman obsessed with the compulsive search for scoops. Infected by a monster, he transforms into a werewolf, whose existence is dominated no longer by the desperate attempt to secure some news, but by the equally desperate hunger for blood and violence.

Wolfman it should thus use the cornerstones of the original film to give shape to an unedited plot, which the Studios have described as similar to Fifth Power it’s at The Jackal. History of monsters and manias, The Wolf Man it should (also) tell the drift of modern media, where news and its narration have been subordinated to the most sinister economic needs.

