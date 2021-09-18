Ryan Gosling protagonist of the film The Actor

Ryan Gosling will be the protagonist of The Actor, a new film directed by Stephen Cooney based on the novel Memory written by Donald E. Westlake.

The Canadian actor will also be involved as a producer in the project whose shooting should take place at the end of the planned work on the set of The Gray Man.

The role entrusted to Ryan Gosling is that of the New York actor Paul Cole, who is brutally beaten, and believed dead, in the 1950s in Ohio. Deprived of his memory and stuck in a mysterious provincial town, Paul tries to return home and find the life and identity he has lost. The Actor will therefore show on the big screen a journey dedicated to the search for one’s home, for love and for himself.

The star is currently involved in numerous film projects which include, in addition to The Gray Man directed by the Russo brothers, also Project Hail Mary, based on the new novel written by Andy Weir, and Wolfman, a new approach to the story of one of the classic monsters of Universal.