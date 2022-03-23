Ryan Gosling reappears with platinum hair for live-action Barbie

Ryan Gosling has officially started his preparations for the new live-action movie from Barbie. This is demonstrated by the new photos of the actor, where he can be seen with platinum hair, perfect for play Ken.

Ryan Gosling as Ken

A few months ago it was confirmed that Ryan Gosling would join the cast of the live-action of Barbie by Greta Gerwig. The director of Little Women will be in charge of this curious film, which will feature Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) in the title role.

Now, the first photos of the actor were published recently, showing him with a new hair, ready to play the popular doll. Ryan Gosling walked the streets with Ken’s characteristic platinum hair that he will use in this long-awaited movie.

The live-action of Barbie Production has already started and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. For now there is no exact release date, but it is expected to be released during 2023 as the return of the Oscar-nominated director.

In addition to Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, the live-action of Barbie will have the actress of How to Train Your Dragon, America Ferreira, the actor from Shan Chi, Simu Liu, SNL comedian Kate McKinnon and actress from X Men, Alexandra Shipp.

The official synopsis indicates that it will focus on a doll (Margot Robbie) who is kicked out of Barbieland for not being too perfect. A) Yes, You must travel to the real world to have an adventure in a world of imperfections.

Although there may be doubts about the live-action of Barbie, the team behind it is quite promising. After all, Greta Gerwig is one of the most acclaimed directors and writers of recent times, thanks to her work on Lady Bird and Little Women. In addition, he will join the director of Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach, in the official script.