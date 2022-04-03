Entertainment

Ryan Gosling Remembers Child Dance Competitors Were Like Twins From ‘The Shining’

A video of a very passionate tween Ryan Gosling dancing his heart out at a children’s dance competition went viral and called the world of competitive dancing “competitive” and “vicious.”

Of course, he was joking, a bit. But Gosling doesn’t have much love for the flashback video, joking that he was “old enough to know better” to enter the competition. He recalled a team of dancers who not only competed with him, but terrified him for more than one reason.

