Ryan Gosling Remembers Child Dance Competitors Were Like Twins From ‘The Shining’

A video of a very passionate tween Ryan Gosling dancing his heart out at a children’s dance competition went viral and called the world of competitive dancing “competitive” and “vicious.”

Of course, he was joking, a bit. But Gosling doesn’t have much love for the flashback video, joking that he was “old enough to know better” to enter the competition. He recalled a team of dancers who not only competed with him, but terrified him for more than one reason.

Ryan Gosling joked that the world of children’s dance competitions is ‘ruthless’

Gosling was all business in the throwback video that continues to circulate. He remembered facing dancers who reminded him of the twins from the horror movie. the glow.

Ryan Gosling | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“It’s a ruthless business, I had to get out,” he joked in The Graham Norton Show. “I was in a kind of Canadian star search and somehow I made it to the end. And my main competition was these two twins who were tap dancers and they were dancing to “Two Hearts” by Phil Collins. And they had big heart-shaped bows, and they were the ones that had to win.”

“So I remember wishing them luck and going on stage, and I was getting ready to start dancing to ‘Everybody Dance Now,’ by C+C Music Factory of course,” he continued. “And I’m getting ready to start, which is how you started a winning dance number [showing his dance pose]. And I look at the stage just outside and the two twins are standing. There are like the twins of the glow. And then it just goes like this [giving him the finger]. So I was like ‘Okay, this means war.’ So I just worked my way up to that little trophy.”

The ball gowns were her idea.

Gosling was the only boy in a group of dancers. “That was the trick,” he said deadpan. “They let me dance there for free because he was a boy. Because if you had a boy, you would win.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/NGFRG09sHag?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

He danced at Elite Dance Studio and joked around when asked his age at the time. “Old enough to know better,” she said. Gosling is seen front and center sporting a purple and silver suit in the flashback video. The cameras captured his expression as he watched his preteen self dance with his heart. He went from cringing to laughing.

Gosling also commented on her costume. “I wish I could say someone said, ‘Here you have to wear this,’” he joked. “That was my idea. I thought ‘I have a vision for this number’. I call it silver Hammer pants. I don’t think we’ve given them enough of a chance. We gave up on Hammer. But I think we should have kept them going.”

Ryan Gosling put his dance moves to work on ‘La La Land’

While joking about his childhood dancing days, Gosling put those early moves into play in the film. the earth. Cinematographer Linus Sandgren revealed how the filmmakers shot Emma Stone and Gosling’s memorable 6-minute sunset dance.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/_8w9rOpV3gc?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“We found a very remote location: a paved road with no streetlights,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “We wanted to shoot it in one take to give the audience the feeling that it was really happening. To do that, we had to shoot on a crane. There were 27 different marks on the crane to hit, and the actors had to hit their marks as well.”

The moment was filmed in just two takes when the sun was hitting all the right places. “This scene was meant to be a very romantic moment after the party. And we wanted to take the actual location and make it more dreamlike – bluesy and magic hour with green streetlights,” she added.

RELATED: How Emma Stone Ended Up Kicking Ryan Gosling In The Throat During This Iconic “Mad, Stupid, And Love” Scene