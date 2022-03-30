Ryan Gosling reveals his new look to act as ‘Ken’ in ‘Barbie’

In the midst of the expectation caused by the news in which the live action of Barbie the actor Ryan Gosling became the topic of conversation for the incredible change of look that he recently showed and that sparked suspicions about his role as Ken on that tape.

It was a few days ago that the actor from tapes like Diary of a passion and La La Land He was captured by the cameras of several paparazzi while strolling down the street looking relaxed, casual clothes and a cap on his head.

However, under his cap it was possible to appreciate a detail that left Internet users with their mouths open. It was a color never seen before in the actor’s hair: a platinum blonde, almost white.

This radical change of look was the test that the public expected to be sure about the participation of Ryan Gosling What Ken in the tape based on the doll released in 1959.

Recall that a few months ago it was announced that this “live action” will be directed by the Oscar nomineeGreta Gerwigand starring margot robbie In the role of Barbie .

Furthermore, so far it is known that Simu Liu, America Ferreira, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp are some other actors who complete this cast.