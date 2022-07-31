Ryan Gosling reveals why he agreed to be “Ken” in Barbie

Mexico. Actor Ryan Gosling, 41, of London, Ontario, embodies “Kent” in the movie Barbie that stars alongside Margot Robbie.

During his visit to “The Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show”, Ryan Gosling reveals the reason for which he agreed to bring that character to life.

“The best script I’ve ever read,” Ryan expressed excited about the work he will do with “Kent”, although he said he took some time to reflect and decide to work on the project.

Ryan Gsoling is Kent in the movie Barbie. Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures

“I was surprised how, you know, some people clung to me, being Ken, as if they had thought of Ken a second before this,” Ryan also expressed in the same television space.

Ryan Gosling thanked Greta Gerwin, director of the film, for the invitation she made him to be part of Barbie, a film whose premiere is planned for mid-2023 worldwide.

And it was with this message that Gosling told Greta that he did agree to be the doll in her Barbie movie: “I will be your Ken. Because his story must be told, ”he also referred.