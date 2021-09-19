Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe and The Nice Guys’ Los Angeles noir

ROME – In seventies Los Angeles, libertine and extravagant, a private investigator, Holland March (Ryan Gosling), and an unscrupulous detective, Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe), team up to solve the case of a missing girl and death of a porn star who apparently would not seem related… In 1987 he wrote the screenplay for Lethal Weapon. Behind the camera was Richard Donner and starring one of the golden couples of American cinema, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, in the role of two LA cops. Thirty years later, Black brought another pair of equally perfect alchemy back to the big screen The Nice Guys, light-hearted buddy movie tinged with noir with two irresistible characters at the center played by Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe.

“Los Angeles in the seventies was a rotten city, where smog covered everything like a scab, and Hollywood Boulevard had become a dunghill of pornography. In this scenario, there are these two idiots who causally stumble upon issues they can’t handle, finding themselves uncovering a conspiracy of gigantic proportions. So there was corruption and decay; at that point the question was how much we could make these two guys inappropriate for the task they are about to face “ Black said. And the mission can be said to be more than accomplished. Holland & Jackson are an unlikely couple, yet capable of sparking and unleashing humor even in numerous action scenes.

“We call them The Nice Guys but, at the beginning of the film, they’re both idiots. Healy, in practice, beats people for work, while March is a private investigator, but he is only a step above a vulgar scammer “, underlines co-writer Anthony Bagarozzi, “The idea that these two guys were heroes in a movie was funny to us because they are the polar opposite of the concept of heroism. But this was exactly what we liked best: the fact that we had anti-heroes as heroes “.

The film is set in 1970s Los Angeles, where one of the most famous events of those times becomes the crux of the case that March and Healy have to solve. Thus the city becomes the co-protagonist who gives the film its noir component here translated, however, in brazen Seventies sets and costumes, including flared trousers, multicolored prints and leather jackets.

“The interesting thing, in my opinion, is that the situation described in the film is not that far from the reality that we are experiencing in the present moment. There was corruption, panic over the price of oil, fear of pollution “added Shane Black, “It’s the seventies, but from my point of view they are a perfect mirror of the social problems that still afflict us today”.

