Ryan Gosling settled down with Tag Heuer

Just keep it simple.
“I generally like simple things.”

What kind of watches do you like from Tag, and why?
«Monaco is difficult not to choose. It is so unique. I remember seeing him at Le Mans and hearing that he is obviously very special. The Carrera, however, is the model I like best ».

You also really like vintage watches. What is it that attracts you about vintage?
«I like the feeling of having a timeless and always elegant watch to put on the wrist in every era and situation of the last century. As for me, I prefer to have something to wear in any situation without having to think too much about it ».

You said that sometimes watches can define or say something about a character in a movie. In The Gray Man about to go out, in every situation you wear a Tag Heuer. What’s in that watch that fits the various characters?
«Well, the protagonist must be able to experience many types of situations, play different characters, blend in and be able to deal with moments of extreme action. So the watch had to adapt to all these different scenarios, be resilient and credibly able to withstand all the extraordinary situations it found itself in. In summary, it took really bad hits and continued to work ».

Mythical! Tag Heuer actually has a great history behind it in representing different characters. Steve McQueen chose Monaco in Le Mans because it is the brand that a true professional driver would wear.
“Yes it’s in Drive I thought the character wouldn’t trust any watch in the car he was using. So he would have fixed his watch behind the wheel. And I wanted it to be a very simple and readable model, so that it was clear to both the camera and the film’s protagonist how much time exactly he had available ».

Thanks to Drive, Tag chose you as Steve McQueen’s heir. What do you think of this comparison?
“I don’t know much about Steve McQueen, aside from his work. I know, of course, of his connection to motor racing, so I understand why it was a suitable watch for him. I believe there is a value in certain watches that goes beyond time. They are always current. And I think it’s the same quality that an actor like McQueen possesses. He is an always current actor ».

Well, let’s leave the clocks aside for a second. You are an actor who exposes himself the bare minimum to the spotlight. I wonder what the last year and a half of the pandemic has been like for someone like you? Did you find any hobbies? Are you making sourdough or something else?
«No, no sourdough. Our children are young, so it was a difficult time for them as they had to live away from other children and couldn’t see the rest of our family. So we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I acted more in quarantine than in our entire career. ‘

Did you tell really engaging bedtime stories with voices and all?
“Yes, we spent a lot of time acting for them.”

The article is originally published on GQ Us

