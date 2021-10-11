News

Ryan Gosling settles down with Tag Heuer

Ryan Gosling settles down with Tag Heuer
Ryan Gosling artistically gives the best of himself when he acts only with the expression of the face. He is the kind of actor who knows how to communicate the meaning of an entire script with a glance. In theory, this quality should have made him the natural choice as a testimonial for any product that is impossible to give up. Isn’t it easy to imagine him using the characteristic magnetism of his eyes to sell a luxury mineral water or a perfume? Despite his obvious talent, the 40-year-old actor has never signed a contract to become a product ambassador, which is almost unheard of in today’s Hollywood full of influencers. “I’ve never felt a connection with a brand before,” he confides Gosling. This all changed this week when Gosling signed to become the new face of …Read on gqitalia

twitterWallee___ : Tag heuer who after Kimi, Cr7, Tom Brady and Chris Hemsworth calls Ryan gosling as testimonial. Incredible from dirs … – Faith_46 : Ryan Gosling in Drive however is something indescribable. – anathemva : @ thenightwe2met Yes, really ?? then Ryan Gosling’s skill is always surprising ?? – mmelestrange_ : Patrick Dempsey and Ryan Gosling in the same photo. I’m about to feel bad.You are as good as freshly baked bread – miri__992 : RT @diaridicinema: Ryan Gosling with Patrick Dempsey at the launch party for the new TAG Heuer watch collection in Los Angeles,… –

